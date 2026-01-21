Miraculous Corp partners with Ground Control Entertainment to launch world’s first Miraculous Family Entertainment Center

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Miraculous Corp — the groundbreaking joint venture between Mediawan and ZAG and home to the beloved global franchise Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir—has officially signed an agreement with Ground Control Entertainment to establish the first Miraculous Family Entertainment Center destination in the Middle East.

Opening Spring 2026 at the iconic Mall of Qatar in Doha, the Miraculous Adventure will be a landmark destination marking a major milestone in the region’s entertainment landscape, introducing a fully immersive, story-driven experience inspired by the award-winning Miraculous universe that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Fans of all ages will soon step into the vibrant world of superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir — where Parisian charm fuses with high-energy heroism in an exhilarating, interactive adventure.

Miraculous Adventure will feature multiple themed play zones designed to spark imagination, physical activity, and creative exploration, including trampolines, parkour arenas, gamified climbing walls, multi-level rope courses, and expansive net-based play worlds. Featuring tailored areas for children ages 4-12, the attraction will welcome nearly 200 young heroes at once, delivering unforgettable action-packed fun and heroic challenges. Also on site will be a Parisian style Boulangerie Cafe and Retail Store for ticket holders and the general public.

“With the new Miraculous Adventure Family Entertainment Center, families will step into a world where storytelling and physical adventure collide blending imaginative play with movement-driven hero missions and immersive challenges,” commented Andy Yeatman, CEO, Miraculous Corp USA and Global Operations. Together with our partner GC Entertainment, we are creating a Miraculous® world that empowers every child to feel brave, bold, and unstoppable.”

“Ladybug and Cat Noir are bringing their magic to the Middle East—where courage meets Parisian charm in the world’s first Miraculous® Family Entertainment Center,” added Mohamed Mahmoud CEO and Founder of GC Entertainment. “A new adventure begins! Powered by GC Entertainment the region’s pioneer in immersive entertainment, we only bring the most unique and world-class concepts to the Middle East.”