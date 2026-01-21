Family Entertainment Group names Steve Paris chief operating officer

ITASCA, Ill. — Family Entertainment Group (FEG), a leading operator of family entertainment centers and destination arcades across North America, today announced the promotion of Steve Paris to Chief Operating Officer (COO). The appointment is part of a strategic leadership realignment designed to support the company’s accelerating growth.

Previously serving as Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations, Paris will now oversee operations across FEG’s entire portfolio. His focus will remain on driving consistent performance, strengthening field execution, and supporting the continued success of FEG’s diverse partner base.

Paris brings more than 30 years of industry experience, including seven years with FEG. Most recently, he led key partner relationships and strategic initiatives that elevated operational standards and strengthened collaboration across locations.

“Steve has earned this role through his exceptional leadership in the field, his operational discipline, and the deep trust he’s built with our teams and partners,” said Rex Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of FEG. “As we expand, maintaining consistent execution across our portfolio is critical. Steve’s experience and operating mindset are exactly what we need for this next phase of growth.”

Mark Nesfeder will transition into a newly created leadership role focused on New Opening Excellence. In this capacity, Nesfeder will develop and lead a repeatable playbook to ensure seamless, high-performance launches as FEG expands its geographic footprint.

“We are uniquely positioned to scale,” Jackson added. “Mark’s new role ensures that every opening delivers a consistent, high-quality guest experience while establishing the systems necessary for rapid, scalable growth.”

These leadership updates reflect FEG’s continued commitment to operational clarity and long-term scalability as the company expands across destination resorts, retail environments, and entertainment venues nationwide.