Texas takes the global stage as Meow Wolf Grapevine and houston earn Top Awards At IAAPA Honors 2025

GRAPEVINE, Texas —This week, Meow Wolf’s Texas-based exhibitions have achieved international acclaim at IAAPA Honors 2025, one of the most prestigious award programs in the global attractions industry. Announced this week at Europa-Park in Rust, Germany, Meow Wolf Grapevine was named 2025’s Top Location-Based Experience (LBE) in the world, while Meow Wolf Houston received global recognition for Best Food & Beverage Building Renovation or New Build for its signature dining experience, Cowboix Hevvven.

Held for the first time in Europe in conjunction with Europa-Park’s 50th anniversary, IAAPA Honors 2025 gathered industry leaders from more than 100 countries to recognize creativity, innovation, and excellence across theme parks, museums, and immersive experiences. Meow Wolf was one of only a handful of U.S.-based companies to receive recognition.

The Top LBE of the Year award—one of the evening’s most coveted honors—spotlights Meow Wolf Grapevine’s achievement in redefining what an immersive art experience can be. Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, The Real Unreal exhibition has quickly become a cultural anchor in the region, blending interactive storytelling, bold visual design, and community collaboration in ways rarely seen in traditional attractions.

“To see a Texan experience like Meow Wolf Grapevine celebrated on an international stage is incredibly meaningful,” said Meow Wolf Grapevine General Manager Jamie Weaver-Garia. “This award is a tribute to the artists, staff, and guests who have shaped our Meow Wolf locations into something truly extraordinary.. We’re honored to represent the innovation coming out of North Texas.”

Meow Wolf Houston, which opened its doors in October 2024, was also honored for Cowboix Hevvven, the exhibition’s otherworldly bar and grill that fuses psychedelic visuals in a western dive world. Designed by a collective of Texan artists and featuring a menu curated to reflect Houston’s culinary creativity, the venue has quickly become a standout in the city’s food and beverage scene.

“Cowboix Hevvven pushes the boundaries of what food and beverage can be in an immersive space,” said General Manager of Meow Wolf Houston Aaron Johnson. “This award reflects the talent and imagination of Houston’s artists and chefs who helped create a dining experience that’s as inventive as the exhibition itself.”

This dual recognition solidifies Meow Wolf’s reputation as a leader in immersive arts and entertainment—not just nationally, but globally. With both Texas locations less than two years old, the honors signal a powerful emergence of creative excellence from the Lone Star State. The accolades come on the heels of last week’s Webby Award wins, further affirming Meow Wolf’s expanding influence on the global and digital stage.