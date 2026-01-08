Six Flags dominates USA TODAY 10Best Awards with Five of 10 Best New Theme Park Attractions of 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, is starting the new year with a major win: five of its new rides have been named among the Top 10 Best New Theme Park Attractions of 2026 in the USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

The winners include:

No. 3: Rapterra , Kings Dominion, Doswell, Va.

, Kings Dominion, Doswell, Va. No. 4: Siren’s Curse , Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio

, Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio No. 5: Wrath of Rakshasa , Six Flags Great America, Gurnee, Il.

, Six Flags Great America, Gurnee, Il. No. 6: Top Thrill 2 , Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio

, Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio No. 8: Georgia Gold Rusher, Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell, Ga.

Four additional Six Flags attractions earned nominations, including:

THE FLASH™: Vertical Velocity , Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, N.J.

, Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, N.J. Charlie Brown’s River Raft Blast , Carowinds, Charlotte, N.C.

, Carowinds, Charlotte, N.C. Snoopy’s Racing Railway , Carowinds, Charlotte, N.C.

, Carowinds, Charlotte, N.C. RiverRacers, Kings Island’s Soak City, Mason, Ohio

Nominations from local, regional and destination theme parks were carefully curated by a panel of subject matter experts and USA TODAY 10Best editors. Winners were determined by public vote, making this achievement a true reflection of innovation and excitement in the theme park industry.

“This recognition underscores Six Flags’ commitment to delivering world-class thrills and immersive experiences for our guests,” said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags. “With nine new attractions earning national acclaim, Six Flags is setting the stage for an unforgettable year of family fun and excitement in 2026.”

WHY THESE RIDES STAND OUT

From record-breaking launches and gravity-defying inversions to elaborate theming and family-friendly adventures, Six Flags continues to push the boundaries of entertainment. Debuting in 2025, these celebrated attractions remain top picks for 2026:

Rapterra: Set amid jungle ruins, the world’s tallest and longest launched wing coaster accelerates riders to 65 mph in just four seconds before sending them through a series of breathtaking aerial maneuvers on the wings of the jungle hawk.

Siren’s Curse: The tallest, longest and fastest tilt coaster in North America leaves riders suspended face-down before plummeting into a masterfully twisted series of high-speed turns, moments of weightlessness and inversions at speeds reaching 58 mph. The immersive theming and onboard sound heighten the intensity of this captivating experience tied to Lake Erie folklore.

Wrath of Rakshasa: This dive coaster holds two world records—steepest drop (96°) and most inversions (five). The relentless layout of drops, turns and inversions pays homage to a mythological demon.

Top Thrill 2: Meet the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata (400-499 feet tall) coaster. This epic thrill machine features a spike that sends riders backward at 101 mph, making it the fastest backward launch in the world. The final launch sends riders blasting at 120 mph to crest the monstrous tower.

Georgia Gold Rusher: A modern twist on nostalgic thrills makes this free-spinning gondola coaster stand out among its roller coaster peers. Significant airtime, speeds up to 60 mph, surprising twists and refreshing mists of water from its dramatic fountains deliver fun and refreshment on a hot Atlanta day.

THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity: North America’s first super boomerang delivers smooth-as-glass forward and backwards launches with dramatic moments of weightlessness, epic hang time and intense twists and inversions.

Charlie Brown’s River Raft Blast: This splashy, interactive Peanuts adventure features a multilevel boat battle where families and friends drench each other with water cannons.

Snoopy’s Racing Railway : Families join Snoopy on a junior-thrill-level multi-launch coaster that delivers fear-free fun as they zoom from 0 to 31 mph.

Families join Snoopy on a junior-thrill-level multi-launch coaster that delivers fear-free fun as they zoom from 0 to 31 mph. RiverRacers: Ohio’s only side-by-side racing water coaster delivers family-friendly thrills with refreshing water elements.

MORE THRILLS ON THE WAY IN 2026

Six Flags has announced four more highly anticipated attractions that will debut in 2026:

Tormenta Rampaging Run, Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington, Texas First and only giga-dive coaster in the world, towering at 309 feet

Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington, Texas Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, Kings Island, Mason, Ohio Interactive dark ride with spellbound flashlights and unforgettable ghostly characters

Kings Island, Mason, Ohio Quantum Accelerator, Six Flags New England, Springfield, Mass. Multi-launch family straddle coaster, the first in New England

Six Flags New England, Springfield, Mass. Looney Tunes™ Land, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, Cal. A fully reimagined themed area for families that will be the new home of the loveable Looney Tunes characters.

Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, Cal. Speedway Stunt Coaster, Six Flags Mexico, Mexico City Hollywood-themed family boomerang (forward-and-backward) coaster

Six Flags Mexico, Mexico City

“This is only the beginning. In 2026, we’re raising the bar with groundbreaking attractions, immersive experiences and unforgettable events. Spring announcements will showcase how Six Flags is redefining the future of theme park entertainment across North America,” Reilly said.

For park calendar, links to tickets and more, visit www.sixflags.com or each park and resort’s website.