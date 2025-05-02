AIMS International expands into Asia-Pacific with first-ever Asia Pacific Safety Seminar

DALLAS, Texas — AIMS International, the world leader in amusement safety education is pleased to announce its expansion into the Asia-Pacific market with the first-ever AIMS Asia Pacific Safety Seminar. This highly anticipated event was held at the Pan Pacific Singapore from April 21 to 25 and featured world-class speakers, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Singapore, and top industry professionals.

AIMS partnered with CASY Engineering Consultancy, Yogeeswaran Sivasithamparam, and Girish Jagajeevan to bring this event to the Asian market and successfully execute it at the high level the industry has come to expect from AIMS International.

Amy Lowenstein, AIMS International executive director delivered the keynote address speaking to best practices from North America followed by 40 hours of amusement safety education across the 5-day event. A variety of sessions covered topics from maintenance to inspection, operations, electrical, permitting, welding, corrosion, risk assessment, and ASTM F-24 Rides Standards.

“The passion and engagement throughout the week was inspiring,” said AIMS board member Rob Gavel. “We are grateful to Yogee and his team for their enthusiastic support and efficient management of the seminar.”

The AIMS Asia Pacific Safety Seminar will return to Singapore in April 2026. Keep an eye on the AIMS website for dates and registration information for attendees and instructors and sponsorship opportunities.