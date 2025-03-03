Sacoa’s technology powers Mirai Arcade in Orlando, FL

ORLANDO — The long-awaited Mirai Arcade, a brand-new Japanese-themed crane arcade, has officially opened its doors at 441 N Alafaya Trail, offering a cutting-edge entertainment experience that promises to captivate both locals and visitors. Step into a world where technology and tradition collide, delivering a truly immersive adventure.

The star of this high-tech wonderland is its partnership with Sacoa, the global leader in cashless payment solutions for the amusement and entertainment industries. Mirai Arcade is equipped with Sacoa’s state-of-the-art cashless system, making transactions faster, smoother, and more convenient than ever. Using RFID PlayCards and the Sacoa App, guests can easily reload credits, track balances, and experience a frictionless, seamless journey throughout the arcade.

Mirai Arcade takes fun to the next level with Sacoa’s cutting-edge Spark Reader – the most advanced PlayCard reader in the industry. Along with top-of-the-line POS systems, the Sacoa CRM, and online modules, the arcade features the fully customized Sacoa App, ensuring the ultimate in ease and efficiency for both visitors and operators. Whether you’re a claw machine enthusiast or an anime fan, this unique fusion of Japanese culture and next-gen technology will create memories that last a lifetime.

“We’re excited to be a part of this revolutionary new destination in Orlando,” said Sebastian Mochkovsky, C.E.O. of Sacoa U.S.A. “Our cashless system enhances the guest experience, providing convenience and efficiency while elevating the overall entertainment experience. We can’t wait to see how guests enjoy the seamless, innovative solutions we’ve brought to Mirai Arcade.”

Ready to experience the future of arcades? Contact Sacoa today and discover how the world of entertainment is being transformed.