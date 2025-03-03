Merlin Entertainments brings Peppa Pig to new audiences in a second U.S. theme park

Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in branded entertainment destinations, has opened its newest PEPPA PIG Theme Park in Dallas-Fort Worth. This attraction is the latest addition to Merlin’s successful partnership with leading games, IP and toy company, Hasbro.

To mark the opening, Fiona Eastwood – Merlin Entertainments’ new CEO – joined representatives of Hasbro for an afternoon of celebrations which were, of course, led by Peppa Pig and her friends.

The launch follows the successful opening of the first PEPPA PIG Theme Park in Florida in 2022 and a second one in Günzburg (Germany) last year – both of which sit alongside popular LEGOLAND Resorts. The Dallas-Fort Worth attraction – as a Merlin investment of over $40 million – is the first to be established in a location in its own right, reflecting the growing appeal of the PEPPA PIG brand to families across the world.

More broadly, this new attraction is the 11th implementation of the PEPPA PIG license across Merlin’s global estate, which – in addition to dedicated theme parks – sees the character and her friends come to life in World of Play experiences in the U.S., Europe and China; along with smaller worlds in several existing resorts on both sides of the Atlantic.

The theme park is a Certified Autism Centre through IBCCES (International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards). The certification ensures that families of all abilities can enjoy the park’s rides, attractions, and amenities. Features include wheelchair-accessible paths, quiet spaces for sensory breaks, and detailed Sensory Guides, enabling guests to plan a day that best suits their needs.

Speaking at the launch event, Fiona Eastwood said: “Bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life sits at the heart of what we do. The opening of this new attraction – and the first PEPPA PIG Theme Park to be a destination in its own right – is testament to the enduring popularity of this iconic children’s character. Our partnership with Hasbro makes all this possible, and I know how much our Merlin Magic Making creatives have enjoyed working with their team. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Hasbro over the coming years as we bring Peppa Pig to new audiences and create even more joy for families and young children for years to come.”

Matt Proulx, Hasbro’s Senior Vice President of Global Experiences, Partnership and Music added: “The opening of this park couldn’t come at a better time, as we embark on a new chapter for the PEPPA PIG brand, with the recent news of Mummy Pig’s pregnancy. There is so much in store for Peppa Pig as she becomes a big sister twice-over, and we can’t wait to celebrate each milestone for Baby Pig in this new park with our friends at Merlin.

“Alongside valued partners like Merlin Entertainments, we continue to deliver the play experiences that reflect the real first experiences of our littlest fans and empower them with the confidence to treat every first step as a new adventure. We are absolutely certain, that this location will draw in families for memorable days out, with children immersing themselves in the world of their favourite family – and enjoying their adventures together with Peppa and her friends. What they see in the series, and play with at home as toys, suddenly comes to life, becoming a tangible and immersive experience right before their eyes.”

Jeremy Aguillen, General Manager of PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth said: “Merlin Entertainments is dedicated to providing safe, inclusive and engaging experiences for all families. We’re thrilled to bring the magic of Peppa Pig to life in Texas and look forward to welcoming guests for a day of unforgettable adventures.”

The PEPPA PIG Theme Park is based on instantly recognisable scenes from the globally popular PEPPA PIG brand and features five age-appropriate rides, including; Daddy PIG’s Roller Coaster –an exciting – yet approachable first coaster experience, perfect for adventurous little ones; Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure –inviting kids and their parents to hop on the back of a dinosaur for a prehistoric journey through volcanoes and mountains and; PEPPA PIG’s Balloon Ride –which sends riders soaring high into the sky. Equipped with a wheelchair accessible basket and ramp, guests in a wheelchair can roll directly onto the ride vehicle.

Beyond the rides, kids can engage in imaginative play at nine themed playscapes including PEPPA’s Treehouse, George’s Fort, Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground and the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad with fountains, slides and hands-on free play kids will love. Families can also enjoy live shows at Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena, featuring beloved characters from the PEPPA PIG series and characters will also meet with kids and their families following each performance.