Eastern States Exposition welcomes Samantha Sawyer to the marketing team

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Samantha Sawyer of Middlefield, Mass., has started a full-time venture as brand creative coordinator at Eastern States Exposition (ESE). In this role, she will serve as the primary graphic designer for ESE and support the digital content manager by creating standout photos, videos and multimedia assets for social, digital ads and websites.

Sawyer was an accomplished student during her undergraduate career, earning her spot on the Dean’s List and a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Columbia College in Chicago, Ill. Subsequently, she worked for Bezz Training Club as a social media manager and graphic designer, then took on the same positions and later a promotion as marketing and brand manager at Matthews Fan Company. She brings experience in Adobe Suite, production, editing and brand strategizing to her new role.

However, her relevant experience is not exclusive to marketing endeavors; she spent lots of time at the Middlefield Fair with her family as a child and currently supports content creation for their social media.

“I’m really looking forward for developing materials that illustrate the legacy of ESE and The Big E,” said Sawyer.

As brand creative coordinator, Sawyer will produce and edit short-form video content for a variety of programs, from agriculture to entertainment to community involvement. Hers will be the desk from which most digital and print marketing materials are designed.

“I was really looking for a role that felt aligned with my values,” Sawyer admitted. “I’ve found something very fulfilling here—something I really care about. I love the vibe at Eastern States Exposition, and I look forward to proving that I’m a great fit.”

ESE is thrilled to welcome more talent to its Marketing department to support year-round events, whether that be The Big E, Hooplandia, The Fiber Festival of New England or any of the other top-tier programs on their calendar. It’s always showtime on the fairgrounds, so learn more about what’s coming up next at EasternStatesExposition.com.