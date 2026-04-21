Fort Wayne Zoo to be featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Zoo is thrilled to be featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airing April 21 on NBC. Please check for your local listing for scheduled air times.

In the segment “What I’m Liking” the Zoo’s Teens for Nature Program will step into the spotlight, sharing how this volunteer leadership program and its efforts inspire the next generation to be stewards of nature in their communities. In this interview, Gianna Porfilio, current Animal Care Specialist at the Zoo and recent Teens for Nature graduate, Grace Schoegler, discuss their experiences in the program.

“I was lucky enough to be part of the Teens for Nature Program and volunteered each summer from 2011-2015. I have always loved animals and wildlife, but this program opened my eyes to just how impeccable the work is. Today, as an aquatics Animal Care Specialist, I am feeding penguins, giving eye drops to sea lions, training an alligator, and telling conservation stories that make an impact here in Indiana and around the world. But the most rewarding part of my job is being able to inspire teens to create their own way of inspiring others.” Says Gianna Porfilio, “Being on The Kelly Clarkson Show and having a national platform to showcase this program and the young people who dedicate their summers towards becoming great leaders is the opportunity of the lifetime and it was so much fun!”

The Kelly Clarkson Show also made a $1,000 gift to support the program as part of the segment.

Teens for Nature is a fun and immersive summer volunteer program where participants between 7th to 12th grade can learn, grow, and make new friends all while making a big impact at the Fort Wayne Zoo. Sessions are comprised of two consecutive weeks, Monday through Friday, throughout the summer. Once teens complete their two-week training, they are eligible to volunteer for any teen or adult volunteer shift at the Zoo year-round. Last year, those enrolled in the Teens for Nature program volunteered nearly 20,000 hours of time to support the Zoo’s mission.

During the summer session, each teen volunteers for positions such as: