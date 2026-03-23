Intercard brings integration with GoTab POS to Bar And Restaurant Show 2026

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the leader in cashless technology for the amusement industry, will be at the Bar & Restaurant Show in Las Vegas on March 24 – 25, 2026. Intercard arcade experts Todd DeMott and Joe Guccione will showcase the latest products at booth #1324 including integration with the popular GoTab platform for bars and restaurants.

GoTab, the guest-first entertainment commerce platform, has teamed up with Intercard to make reloading arcade game cards as easy as ordering a burger or a drink. Instead of making guests swipe their card or pull out a wallet every time they want to add funds to their Intercard game card, GoTab enables staff to add value directly to the guest’s open tab—whether they’re ordering from a server, bartender, or handheld point-of-sale device. No extra hardware. No extra steps. Just one seamless system connecting food, beverage, and play.

With this integration, family entertainment centers can streamline operations, reduce payment friction, and capture more guest spend—all through a single point of sale. From beer to burgers to bonus rounds, GoTab and Intercard make it easy to keep guests in the flow and out of the line. GoTab’s family entertainment center point-of-sale features include GoTab Pass RFID, Prepaid Event Cards and Memberships and Reservation Integrations.

“We are excited to add GoTab to the list of leading hospitality and entertainment center systems that Intercard integrates with,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “Today’s savvy operators must provide multiple payment technology options that make it easy for guests to eat, drink, and play while paying the way they want. It boosts customer service and revenues.”

To book an appointment at the show please contact Todd DeMott at tdemott@intercardinc.com or Joe Guccione at jguccione@intercardinc.com