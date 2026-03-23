Embed celebrates innovation, industry excellence, and growth at Amusement Expo 2026

DALLAS, Texas — Following the global debut of Embed Al and the Embed Ecosystem at IAAPA Expo 2025, Embed, the world’s FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, brought its next generation of Al-enabled solutions to the North American market at Amusement Expo International 2026.

Powered by infrastructure from Amazon Web Services and developed in collaboration with technology leaders including Google and Apple, Embed introduces intelligent tools designed specifically for family entertainment operators – from automated reporting and agile pricing to smart staffing and predictive revenue insights.

Visitors to the Embed booth explored the company’s fully integrated ecosystem, which connects essential operational functions such as BOOKINGS, WAIVERS, SALES, Roaming POS, and REPORTS. This single cloud-based platform is designed to streamline operations and enhance the guest experience.

Among the technology highlights was the debut of Embed ecommerce BOOKINGS, enabling guests to reserve attractions, parties, and experiences onl ine before arriving at the venue. FuIly integrated with cashless payments, POS systems, and real-time reporting, the solution allows operators to secure prepaid revenue, reduce queues, and deliver smoother guest experiences.

“Amusement Expo is one of the best opportunities each year for us to connect with the people who power this industry,” said Sara Paz, CMO, at Embed. “It’s always energising to spend time with our customers, meet new operators, and have meaningfuI conversations a bout the chaIIenges and opportunities they’re seeing in their venues. These interactions help us continue building technology that truly supports the business of fun. And I can’t forget how much it means to us to get to spend quality time with our network of family and friends in Fun. And let me not forget how epic it was to be recognised by Amusement Expo with the Outstanding Achievement Award for Booth Design.”

Star Lanes Polaris Named AAMA FEC of the Year

One of the standout moments of the show was the recognition of Doug Mechling, of Star Lanes Polaris, an Embed customer, win the title of AAMA FEC of the Vear 2026.

Located in Columbus, Ohio, Star Lanes Polaris has become a flagship example of the modern entertainment venue – blending bowling, arcade gaming, food and beverage, and immersive attractions into a destination experience for guests.

The award recognises operators who demonstrate innovation, operational excellence, and strong guest engagement. Star Lanes Polaris’ recognition reflects the continued evolution of the family entertainment centre model as venues expand experiences, increase guest engagement, and optimise revenue through integrated technology.

To gain insight into the operators who are redefining excellence in this dynamic industry, Embed’s pod cast series highlights the finalists for AAMA’s FEC of the Year award, providing a behind-the-scenes look at how leading venues are shaping the future of family entertainment.

Celebrating Women in the Industry

With March marking Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day at its heart, Amusement Expo International offered a meaningful opportunity for women across the industry to come together, connect, and honour leadership at the inaugural Rise & Shine Breakfast Celebrate with Women in the Industry.

The morning event gathered professiona Is from across the amusement and attractions sector to ignite conversations, forge new connections, and champion the women who are shaping the future of the industry.

Embed’s very own CMO, Sara Paz, sat on the panel sharing critical statistics supporting inclusion and representation and why it matters to the future of the USA workforce and the future of work.

The event also echoed Embed’s International Women’s Day campaign, Rise & Renewal Women’s Stories of Strength, celebrating the leadership and resilience of women in the global attractions industry.

Hall of Fame Inductees

It was truly a moving moment witnessing Linda Fernandez of Fun Factory, Embed’s first USA customer over 20+ years ago, be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Her leadership and spirit of innovation have taken her company to new heights. She’s a beacon of light to all in the industry. Her kids were seated in the front row, cheering on their mom, who they describe as “a forcel” It was truly a moment that will not be soon forgotten.

Congratulations also go to Allen Weisberg, of Apple Industries, for also being honoured into the Hall of Fame. The Embed Family applauds Allen’s work in the industry and how he’s elevated and reimagined the Photo Booth, transforming the industry while being a ray of sunshine with his philanthropic work.

Education Sessions Deliver Insights for Operators

Education continues to be a key pillar of Amusement Expo, with sessions designed to give operators practical insights into improving performance, guest experience, and revenue opportunities.

Among the sessions drawing interest were: