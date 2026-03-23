Tag 4 A Cause benefits the National Domestic Violence Hotline

A Tag 4 A Cause night was recently held at Lazertag Extreme in Simi Valley, CA to benefit the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Laser tag players of all ages took part by making donations directly to the cause, enjoying special format laser tag games and participating in a high score trophy challenge throughout the event.

Tag 4 A Cause organizer Laurie Jean Britton (TiviachickLovesLaserTag.com) observed that “Events like this are a great way to raise financial donations, but also to help raise community awareness for an important cause. Laser tag players can make a real difference while enjoying the game they love.”