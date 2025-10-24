Holidays at Legoland Florida Resort returns Dec. 6 for family friendly festivities

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Sleigh into the jolliest time of year during Holidays at LEGOLAND® Florida Resort Presented by the Hallmark Channel which returns with festive fun on select dates: December 6, 13, 20, and 24–31. Families are invited to celebrate the season with twinkling lights, festive LEGO® décor, interactive entertainment, and even a gigantic LEGO Christmas tree, all included with General Park Admission, Annual Passes, and select Vacation Packages. Recently ranked among the Top 10 Best Theme Park Holiday Events by USA TODAY 10Best, Holidays at LEGOLAND is the ultimate family-friendly tradition in Central Florida.

Highlights of this year’s celebration include:

LEGO® Christmas Tree & Festive Photo Spots

At the beginning of the Park, guests will discover a dazzling three-story LEGO Christmas Tree, built from more than 360,000 LEGO®and DUPLO® bricks. This towering LEGO holiday icon is surrounded by a life-size LEGO sleigh with reindeer, a massive LEGO wreath, and other festive LEGO décor, offering countless photo opportunities throughout the Park. Even MINILAND USA gets a seasonal makeover, ensuring every corner of the Park is merry and bright.

Meet LEGO® Santa & Friends

The holiday spirit comes alive with interactive meet-and-greets featuring LEGO® Santa and his festive Minifigure crew. Families can pose with yuletide favorites and enjoy memorable moments with LEGO® holiday friends throughout the Park.

Elf-tastic Entertainment & Décor

Entertainment takes center stage with reindeer-approved shows, activities, and live performances spread across the Park. Guests will also be surrounded by immersive holiday-themed décor, transforming LEGOLAND Florida Resort into a whimsical winter wonderland.

Sleigh Build Competition: Unwrap your LEGO® building skills and put your imagination to the test as you create new sleigh designs, race them down snowy slopes, and enter for the chance to win a grand prize!

Unwrap your LEGO® building skills and put your imagination to the test as you create new sleigh designs, race them down snowy slopes, and enter for the chance to win a grand prize! Festival of Flurries : Jump into a high energy, fun-filled celebration of…SNOW!! Sing and dance along to your favorite winter-y tunes with everyone’s favorite snowy friend – LEGO® Snowman!

: Jump into a high energy, fun-filled celebration of…SNOW!! Sing and dance along to your favorite winter-y tunes with everyone’s favorite snowy friend – LEGO® Snowman! North Pole Postal Service : Write a special letter to LEGO® Santa with the help of his best elves, and watch your letter fly all the way to the North Pole! Only available on Dec. 6 – 25 Holidays at LEGOLAND® event days.

: Write a special letter to LEGO® Santa with the help of his best elves, and watch your letter fly all the way to the North Pole! Only available on Dec. 6 – 25 Holidays at LEGOLAND® event days. Santa’s Toy Build : LEGO® Santa needs your help to fill his bag with toys and gifts! Using LEGO® bricks and your imagination, build anything you’d like for the man in red.

: LEGO® Santa needs your help to fill his bag with toys and gifts! Using LEGO® bricks and your imagination, build anything you’d like for the man in red. Holly Hype Dance Party : LEGO® Reindeer Girl rounded up her favorite holiday hits and is ready to ‘dance her hooves off’ with YOU! Jump, prance, and boogie down at this interactive holiday-themed dance party.

: LEGO® Reindeer Girl rounded up her favorite holiday hits and is ready to ‘dance her hooves off’ with YOU! Jump, prance, and boogie down at this interactive holiday-themed dance party. Holiday Traditions Scavenger Hunt: DUPLO® Valley is covered in some of our favorite holiday traditions. Take on the challenge of spotting all the special holiday icons for a festive prize! While supplies last.

Tasty Tinsel Treats

Festivities always include food, and this year, LEGOLAND Florida will serve limited-time holiday favorites and treats designed to delight the whole family. From sweet bites to savory holiday favorites, guests can indulge in limited-time treats available only during the month of December.

LEGO® Shop: Holiday Exclusives & Festive Displays

Guests can wrap up their day of holiday fun with a visit to the new LEGO® Shop, featuring a dedicated section of limited-edition holiday items and a themed holiday display built from seasonal LEGO sets. Whether searching for the perfect gift, collectible ornament, or last-minute stocking stuffer, the LEGO® Shop offers something for every builder on the nice list.

Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration

The holiday fun culminates on December 31 with Florida’s only Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration, featuring extended park hours, festive activities, and a dazzling fireworks show to welcome 2026. Guests can enjoy the show through special 3D glasses that transform the fireworks into exploding LEGO® bricks, creating a one-of-a-kind display. The night ends with the signature “brick drop” over Lake Eloise and a spectacular grand finale.