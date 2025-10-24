Holidays at Legoland California return with Yuletide builds & bricktastic cheer!

CARLSBAD, Calif. —Have your ‘elf’ a merry little brick-built holiday at LEGOLAND California Resort as the Park transforms into a LEGO winter wonderland. Starting Nov. 22 and running select days through Jan. 4, families can unwrap fun with a new holiday-themed ride, larger-than-life LEGO builds, falling “snow,” twinkling lights, sweet treats and more. All seasonal offerings are included with general Park admission and select annual passes.

The holiday spirit shines brighter than ever with the Resort’s iconic, three-story-tall LEGO Christmas tree built from more than 360,000 bricks, sparkling nightly with dazzling lights. Guests can also capture family photos in front of the giant LEGO wreath or new brick-built Santa and Sleigh, enjoy festive bites, and get a head start on holiday shopping at the all-new LEGO Shop – opening Thanksgiving week, following a grand remodel.

This year, Elves Frode & Ivy are back with holiday cheer across the Park. Guests can: