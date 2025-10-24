Holidays at Legoland California return with Yuletide builds & bricktastic cheer!

CARLSBAD, Calif. —Have your ‘elf’ a merry little brick-built holiday at LEGOLAND California Resort as the Park transforms into a LEGO winter wonderland. Starting Nov. 22 and running select days through Jan. 4, families can unwrap fun with a new holiday-themed ride, larger-than-life LEGO builds, falling “snow,” twinkling lights, sweet treats and more. All seasonal offerings are included with general Park admission and select annual passes.
The holiday spirit shines brighter than ever with the Resort’s iconic, three-story-tall LEGO Christmas tree built from more than 360,000 bricks, sparkling nightly with dazzling lights. Guests can also capture family photos in front of the giant LEGO wreath or new brick-built Santa and Sleigh, enjoy festive bites, and get a head start on holiday shopping at the all-new LEGO Shop – opening Thanksgiving week, following a grand remodel.
This year, Elves Frode & Ivy are back with holiday cheer across the Park. Guests can:
- Snap “elfies” with new and returning LEGO holiday character favorites, including LEGO Gingerbread Man, LEGO Snowman, LEGO Reindeer Girl, and LEGO Nutcracker, as well as LEGO Wizard!
- In true LEGOLAND style, be sure to check out the new LEGO Santa and his life-size, 17-foot sleigh complete with two LEGO reindeer…the perfect spot for holiday photos!
- Rock around the giant LEGO tree to festive tunes and show off your coolest holiday moves, while also taking in cheerful seasonal shows, including Santa’s Elf Tree Lighting, Brass Band Holiday Bash, Elf Build Workshop and Once Upon a Brick-Mas.
- Clap, cheer, and march along with The Nutcracker and his brass ensemble as they bring holiday spirit to life as Nutcracker’s Marching Band, roaming throughout the Park.
- Get holiday thrills with Elves Frode & Ivy on the Park’s festive new ride, Elf Driving School.
- And, of course, the Park will be filled with lots of jolly holiday Brick Models, LEGO Builds, and experiences, like the Elf Hat Scavenger Hunt.
- Plus, many merry drinks & treats, such as: Gingerbread White Chocolate Mocha, Peppermint Bark Frappe, Mocktail Jack Frost, Pumpkin-Tini, and the Yeti’s Ice Cream Overlay.
- Catch holiday fireworks Saturday, Dec. 6 and 13, and nightly, Dec. 20-31, as the sky bursts with joyful color.