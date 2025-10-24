ADG wins two 2025 WWA Leading Edge Awards for Design/Build Projects

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is proud to announce that their specialty aquatic design/build work on both OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark and Bavarian Blast Indoor Waterpark was recognized with Leading Edge Awards at the 2025 World Waterpark Association (WWA) Show in Orlando, Florida, during the conference’s opening general session today.

The WWA Leading Edge Award is presented annually to individuals, parks, and suppliers for creativity in the development of new themes, facilities, programs, services, or operational concepts within the water attractions industry. The award also recognizes suppliers who have introduced innovative products or services that benefit park members, their guests, and the industry as a whole.

ADG is proud to take home two of these prestigious awards as a sign of their contribution to two truly unique, world-class waterpark projects.

OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark

The OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark represents a landmark destination brought to life through collaboration, innovation, and thoughtful design. ADG played a key role in the project’s success by providing conceptual design, engineering, manufacturing, construction, project development, and developer support services.

ADG served as both the Design/Build partner and Owner’s Representative for the project, overseeing the creation of the indoor waterpark and the outdoor adventure lagoon. Through ADG’s Developer Support Program, the team provided end-to-end assistance in master planning, budgeting, and execution, ensuring every detail aligned with the Chickasaw Nation’s overall vision. ADG’s hands-on, integrated approach streamlined the development process and maximized long-term value for all partners and stakeholders. With an investment of $400 million, the OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark was developed to serve as a major tourism and entertainment hub. The property features an 11-story, 404-room hotel, a two-level indoor waterpark, and a sprawling outdoor adventure lagoon, complemented by entertainment, dining, and conference spaces. The resort celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 21, 2025, followed by the debut of the full outdoor lagoon on May 24, 2025.

Bavarian Blast Indoor Waterpark

Located in Frankenmuth, Michigan, the Bavarian Blast Indoor Waterpark marks a significant expansion of the iconic Bavarian Inn Lodge, transforming it into a true year-round destination. The 170,000-square-foot indoor waterpark showcases a fully immersive Bavarian-inspired theme and includes a 5,130-square-foot wave pool, a 300-foot action river, 16 water slides, family play areas, and an adult swim-up bar.

ADG worked closely with the owners to translate their vision into a detailed and buildable concept plan. The company oversaw architectural and engineering design, specialty construction, and operational logistics to create a guest experience that blends entertainment with efficiency. Designed and built by ADG, the $90 million expansion combines thematic storytelling with a dynamic lineup of attractions that enhance the resort’s identity and appeal.