Canada’s Wonderland opens May 3, debuts ‘The DareDeviler’ early summer

VAUGHAN, Ontario — Canada’s Wonderland, the country’s premier amusement park, today unveiled what’s new for the 2026 season, launching May 3. Highlights include the transformation of Flight Deck into The DareDeviler , along with a full slate of events and entertainment – featuring the return of Brew & BBQ in June, and three new live shows spanning cirque, acrobatics and musical performance. The park’s flagship candy shop has also undergone renovation to offer an expanded and elevated confectionery experience with a new assortment of handcrafted treats.

A NEW SEASON OF SIGNATURE THRILLS

After its record‑breaking debut last year, AlpenFury continues to lead Canada’s Wonderland’s unmatched coaster collection in 2026. The attraction is Canada’s longest, tallest and fastest launch coaster and holds the world record for the most inversions on a launch coaster, with nine. Building on that momentum, the park is also unveiling a bold reimagining of a longtime favourite.

Originally introduced as Top Gun in 1995, the inverted roller coaster formerly known as Flight Deck will debut early summer as The DareDeviler, re‑themed to align with the original vision of the Grande World Expo area. Guests can relive the daring spirit of early aviation as they soar, dive, and twist through the legacy of a legendary stunt plane built to thrill the world.

Enhanced by targeted track refinements and new trains, the ride delivers a smoother, more immersive experience, featuring improved seating and open, vest‑style restraints for greater comfort and visibility.

“We’re excited to breathe new life into one of our classic roller coasters,” said Heather Hill, park manager. “With The DareDeviler, we’re elevating the thrill experience with a smoother, more comfortable ride—while AlpenFury continues to deliver the record‑breaking excitement that thrilled guests last season and will again in 2026.”

In addition, guests will have the chance to enjoy The DareDeviler IPA, a refreshingly bold, craft‑inspired beer with bright citrus aromas, presented in partnership with Something in the Water Brewing Co. Inspired by the popular beer styles of the Grande World Expo era, the brew delivers a refreshing, easy‑drinking option tailored for sunny days and high‑energy park adventures.

BREW & BBQ RETURNS TO SUMMER EVENTS LINEUP

The 2026 season at Canada’s Wonderland will also feature four seasons of events. The lineup includes:

Season Passholder Preview (May 1) – Season Passholders will get exclusive first access to the park and their favourite rides before it opens to the public on May 3.

(May 1) – Season Passholders will get exclusive first access to the park and their favourite rides before it opens to the public on May 3. Fireworks (May 17, July 1, Sept. 6) – Thousands of colourful fireworks will light the park skyline at 10 p.m., choreographed to a lively soundtrack.

(May 17, July 1, Sept. 6) – Thousands of colourful fireworks will light the park skyline at 10 p.m., choreographed to a lively soundtrack. Splash Works Opening (May 23) – Guests will enjoy 18 slides, cliff jumping, water playgrounds, the Lazy River, wave pool and more.

(May 23) – Guests will enjoy 18 slides, cliff jumping, water playgrounds, the Lazy River, wave pool and more. Brew & BBQ – RETURNING (June 6-7, 13-14, 20-21) – Brew & BBQ will return to Canada’s Wonderland with bold flavours and summer vibes and serve up favourites like sesame‑glazed smoked pork ribs, wood‑fired chicken legs and smoked beef brisket flatbreads. Guests will be able to pair their bites with more than 50 craft beers, ciders and seltzers from local breweries, enjoy live music and street entertainment, and sample a little of everything with tasting cards and drink tokens available for purchase.

– RETURNING (June 6-7, 13-14, 20-21) – Brew & BBQ will return to Canada’s Wonderland with bold flavours and summer vibes and serve up favourites like sesame‑glazed smoked pork ribs, wood‑fired chicken legs and smoked beef brisket flatbreads. Guests will be able to pair their bites with more than 50 craft beers, ciders and seltzers from local breweries, enjoy live music and street entertainment, and sample a little of everything with tasting cards and drink tokens available for purchase. Celebration Canada (July 1-5) – Guests will be invited to join Canada’s birthday celebration, featuring live music, authentic Canadian food, street performers and more.

(July 1-5) – Guests will be invited to join Canada’s birthday celebration, featuring live music, authentic Canadian food, street performers and more. KidZfest (July 22-Aug. 2) – KidZfest at Canada’s Wonderland is a can’t‑miss celebration made just for kids! Little guests will be invited to meet favourite characters, dance along at high‑energy dance parties, enjoy music, live shows and all their favourite rides.

(July 22-Aug. 2) – KidZfest at Canada’s Wonderland is a can’t‑miss celebration made just for kids! Little guests will be invited to meet favourite characters, dance along at high‑energy dance parties, enjoy music, live shows and all their favourite rides. Oktoberfest (Select dates Sept. 11-20) – Oktoberfest brings the flavours and festive spirit of Germany to the park. Guests can look forward to enjoying classic favourites like bratwurst and pretzels, seasonal dishes, craft beers and live entertainment for a fun‑filled celebration the whole family can enjoy.

(Select dates Sept. 11-20) – Oktoberfest brings the flavours and festive spirit of Germany to the park. Guests can look forward to enjoying classic favourites like bratwurst and pretzels, seasonal dishes, craft beers and live entertainment for a fun‑filled celebration the whole family can enjoy. Tricks & Treats (Select dates Sept. 26-Nov. 1) – This family-friendly Halloween event will return with trick-or-treating, mazes, costume parades, live shows with The PEANUTS™ Gang, interactive games, rides and more!

(Select dates Sept. 26-Nov. 1) – This family-friendly Halloween event will return with trick-or-treating, mazes, costume parades, live shows with The PEANUTS™ Gang, interactive games, rides and more! Halloween Haunt (Select nights Sept. 25-Nov.1) – The theme park will transform into a scream park filled with intense thrills, including The Conjuring: Beyond Fear immersive attraction. Guests will navigate terrifying scare zones and haunted mazes, encounter hundreds of monsters, experience thrilling night rides and enjoy incredible live shows.

(Select nights Sept. 25-Nov.1) – The theme park will transform into a scream park filled with intense thrills, including The Conjuring: Beyond Fear immersive attraction. Guests will navigate terrifying scare zones and haunted mazes, encounter hundreds of monsters, experience thrilling night rides and enjoy incredible live shows. WinterFest (Select dates, Starting Nov. 21) – WinterFest will invite guests to celebrate the season with millions of sparkling lights, festive family activities, live entertainment, seasonal food and beverages, and select attractions—creating cozy holiday moments all winter long.

EXCITING LIVE ENTERTAINMENT FOR ALL AGES

In addition to these events, Canada’s Wonderland also will feature world-class live entertainment through the summer, including the return of the Victoria Falls High Divers and performances with Snoopy and the PEANUTS™ gang.

NEW shows this year include:

Retrospect (International Showplace) – Guests will rewind, recharge, and rock out as singers and dancers ignite International Showplace with a high‑intensity, interactive production packed with nonstop current and throwback party anthems that invite everyone to sing along and unleash their inner dancer.

(International Showplace) Guests will rewind, recharge, and rock out as singers and dancers ignite International Showplace with a high‑intensity, interactive production packed with nonstop current and throwback party anthems that invite everyone to sing along and unleash their inner dancer. The King’s Banquet (Canterbury Theatre) – A grand royal feast will erupt into chaos when a shadowy sorcerer poisons the King, sending a band of loyal heroes on a time‑bending quest filled with towering cirque feats, fire juggling, sword swallowing, and breathtaking acrobatics to rewrite fate itself.

(Canterbury Theatre) A grand royal feast will erupt into chaos when a shadowy sorcerer poisons the King, sending a band of loyal heroes on a time‑bending quest filled with towering cirque feats, fire juggling, sword swallowing, and breathtaking acrobatics to rewrite fate itself. Watchtower (Arthur’s Baye) – In the mythical Arthur’s Baye, a band of overly confident merrymen and women will attempt outrageous feats of bravery, unleashing a hilariously chaotic stunt‑dive spectacle packed with soaring trampoline aerials, jaw‑dropping high dives, nerve‑testing slackline stunts, and nonstop slapstick rivalries.

NEW FOOD, DRINKS AND CANDY SHOP GLOW-UP

The season serves up an exciting mix of new food and drink experiences across the park, with highlights including:

Choco Crispy Bites Funnel Cake – A decadent creation, layered with fluffy marshmallow cream, crunchy chocolate clusters, creamy vanilla soft‑serve ice cream, chocolate chips, and finished with a drizzle of warm chocolate sauce .

– A decadent creation, layered with fluffy marshmallow cream, crunchy chocolate clusters, creamy vanilla soft‑serve ice cream, chocolate chips, and finished with a drizzle of warm chocolate sauce Donair Kabobs – Coming to the menu at Lazy Bear Lodge! Inspired by the iconic Halifax Donair, savour crispy, smoked spiced beef skewers finished with the park’s signature sweet, garlicky, tangy white sauce, served with a choice of side for a bold, comforting bite.

Coming to the menu at Lazy Bear Lodge! Inspired by the iconic Halifax Donair, savour crispy, smoked spiced beef skewers finished with the park’s signature sweet, garlicky, tangy white sauce, served with a choice of side for a bold, comforting bite. “Wonder Rush” Coca-Cola® Freestyle Beverage – Inspired by the extreme vertical launch of AlpenFury out of Wonder Mountain, guests will taste the rush of fruit flavours in Wonder Rush, a cold, refreshing beverage blending Sprite® Vanilla, Fanta® Pineapple and Minute Maid® Lemonade. The drink will be available at any of the park’s nine Refresh Centres, including a new location opening early summer in KidZville.

The former Sweet Shoppe on International Street has been reimagined as The Sweet Spot, an elevated confectionery experience featuring custom white cabinetry, embossed ceilings, and a larger, refreshed space. The transformed store will offer an expanded assortment of handcrafted treats, including Tanghulu – fresh fruit skewers coated in a glossy, hardened sugar syrup – for a visually striking and indulgent sweet stop.

PARK POLICY UPDATE

At Canada’s Wonderland, we’re committed to providing a safe, enjoyable environment for all our guests. This season, the park is implementing a chaperone policy beginning May 1. As of 4 p.m. daily, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted or to remain in the park. One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests aged 15 or younger per day.