Beat the heat this summer at Kings Dominion

As temperatures climb this summer, Kings Dominion is giving guests plenty of ways to stay cool while enjoying Virginia’s premier theme park destination. From the included 20-acre Soak City Waterpark and the all-new Splash! Water Parade to indoor entertainment and a nighttime drone and fireworks spectacular, guests can turn up the fun while beating the heat.

Featured Summer Experiences Include:

NEW! Splash! Water Parade

June 27 – Aug. 9 (Select Dates)

Cooling off has never been more fun. The new Splash! Water Parade transforms Candy Apple Grove into a rolling water celebration featuring whimsical floats, the energetic Wacky Water Works Company, interactive spray effects, dancing performers and crowd participation. Guests can join the fun and enjoy refreshing splash effects as the parade makes its way through the park.

Soak City Waterpark — Included with Park Admission

Guests can go straight from the thrills to the chills at Soak City, Kings Dominion’s 20-acre waterpark, included with park admission. The waterpark features more than two dozen water slides, a massive wave pool, the Lazy Rider lazy river, splash attractions and relaxing areas perfect for cooling off on a hot summer day.

Families can also enjoy Coconut Shores, a redesigned family play area featuring a 45-foot multi-level play structure and mini-wave pool designed for younger guests.

Whether guests are looking for high-speed water thrills, family-friendly fun, or a place to relax poolside, Soak City offers something for everyone.

BACK BY DEMAND! Cirque Imagine

June 20 – Aug. 16

Guests can escape the summer heat inside the air-conditioned Kings Dominion Theater and experience Cirque Imagine, a spectacular production combining breathtaking acrobatics, dynamic choreography and immersive storytelling.

NEW! Ignite the Night Drone & Fireworks Spectacular

July 10 – Aug. 9 (Select Nights)

As temperatures cool in the evening, guests can enjoy Kings Dominion’s newest nighttime spectacular. Ignite the Night combines synchronized drones, dazzling fireworks and music for a stunning grand finale to a summer day at the park.

More Ways to Stay Cool

In addition to Soak City and seasonal entertainment, guests can: