Ritron Quick Assist wireless customer call button leverages 2-way radios and speeds customer response times

CARMEL, Ind. — The battery powered, wireless Quick Assist call button can be located anywhere needed in the store i.e. at gaming kiosks, service desks, or anywhere customers may need to call for assistance. When the button is pressed, Associates hear the custom-recordable message instantly, right on their store 2-way radio, no annoying PA paging.

Unattended gaming kiosks can reduce sales but, the Quick Assist can serve as a “virtual attendant”, giving the customer the ability to call for assistance, giving customers a fast, convenient way to call for assistance. The Quick Assist talks directly to a compatible radio-equipped store associate for maximum efficiency.

Wireless Quick Assist® call buttons instantly and directly notify 2-way radio equipped store associate, with no overhead PA pollution. Quick Assist call buttons use robust, commercial-grade 2-way radio technology. It does NOT use a Wi-Fi network, eliminating the single point-of-failure problem, IT install complications, IT burden, and security issues. This reduces the total cost of ownership and increases operational uptime.

Designed and manufactured in Carmel, Indiana, USA.

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