Alterface and Fantawild announce strategic partnership at IAAPA Expo Asia

WAVRE, Belgium — Alterface and Fantawild have officially entered into a strategic partnership to jointly develop next-generation interactive attractions. The agreement was formalised during IAAPA Expo Asia on 11 June.

The collaboration combines Fantawild’s position as one of China’s leading integrated themed entertainment developers with Alterface’s expertise in interactive technologies and gameplay design.

Fantawild offers end-to-end capabilities across the entire themed tourism value chain, from creative planning and design to attraction development, systems integration, construction, and operations management. Its core products—including rides, themed live performances, immersive experiences, and interactive attractions—are developed entirely in-house, with proven capabilities in commercialization and large-scale deployment. This enables Fantawild to provide comprehensive turnkey solutions for large-scale themed tourism projects around the world.

On the technology side, Alterface brings more than 25 years of experience in interactive entertainment, with over 150 interactive dark rides, walkthroughs and theaters installed worldwide.

Innovation at the core of the partnership

Innovation is a central pillar of the partnership. The two companies will jointly explore new ways of engaging guests, with a focus on enhanced gameplay mechanics and the integration of interactive technologies into both new developments and existing attractions.

“We see strong potential in this collaboration with Alterface,” said Ms. Huo Caixia, Vice President of Fantawild. “Their interactive technologies complement our development capabilities, enabling us to create the next-generation interactive experiences.”

At the core of this approach are Alterface’s interactive systems, designed to be fast, flexible, and unobtrusive, responding in real time to guest gestures and triggers. This real-time responsiveness opens the door to new layers of interaction and gameplay, while the technology itself remains invisible within the experience, keeping guests fully immersed in the attraction.

Expanding interactive entertainment through collaboration

Another key aspect of the collaboration lies in integration efficiency. Alterface’s technologies are designed to be easily embedded into existing attraction ecosystems, supporting adoption within established design, production, and operational workflows. Operators and developers can add Alterface interactivity to attractions without needing to rebuild or heavily change what already exists, making it easier to use the technology across different types of projects.

“Fantawild is a key partner in terms of scale, vision and integration and operation capabilities,” said Stéphane Battaille, CEO of Alterface Projects SA. “We are pleased to bring our technology to such a leading player in the Chinese themed entertainment market.”

Through this partnership, both companies aim to develop unique interactive attractions, strengthening Fantawild’s attraction portfolio and expanding the possibilities of interactive entertainment.