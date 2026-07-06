American Coaster Enthusiasts recognizes two historic roller coasters at Seabreeze Amusement Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), the world’s largest amusement ride enthusiast organization, honored two of Seabreeze Amusement Park’s iconic roller coasters during a special plaque presentation recognizing their enduring contributions to roller coaster history and preservation.

On June 27, Seabreeze’s The Bobsleds was officially designated an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark, joining an elite collection of roller coasters recognized by ACE for their historical significance, engineering and lasting influence on the amusement industry.

The park’s legendary Jack Rabbit, the oldest continuously operating roller coaster in the United States, was presented with an ACE Centennial Coaster plaque in recognition of more than a century of continuous operation. Since opening in 1920, Jack Rabbit has provided unforgettable rides for millions of guests while standing as one of the nation’s finest examples of a classic wooden roller coaster.

The plaque presentations took place during a post-Coaster Con celebration attended by American Coaster Enthusiasts members, Seabreeze Amusement Park leadership and park guests, honoring the park’s longstanding commitment to preserving two remarkable pieces of American amusement history.

“Few parks can claim a legacy as rich as Seabreeze,” said Derek Perry, communications director for American Coaster Enthusiasts. “Today we celebrate not only two extraordinary roller coasters, but the dedication of Seabreeze’s owners and staff, who have preserved these attractions for generations to enjoy. The Bobsleds represents an important chapter in coaster innovation, while Jack Rabbit continues to delight riders more than a century after its debut. ACE is proud to recognize both attractions and congratulate Seabreeze on this well-deserved honor.”

Following the ceremony, ACE members enjoyed exclusive rides on The Bobsleds, Jack Rabbit, Bear Trax and Whirlwind before wrapping up the afternoon with a friendly Skee Ball tournament, continuing a tradition of celebrating both the history and enjoyment of America’s amusement parks.