Adventureland debuts all-new Neon Nights this Friday

ALTOONA, Iowa — Everyone is invited to glow with the flow beginning this Friday, July 10 at Adventureland. Neon Nights is the park’s newest event under the stars offering music, glowing lights, roaming performers, night rides on everyone’s favorite water attractions and more.

Running Fridays and Saturdays from July 10 through August 15, Neon Nights will offer a unique setting to enjoy the water park each night until 10 p.m. Guests are invited to follow the lights and sounds throughout Iowa’s Largest Water Park where the action pulses in full vivid color. Music will pump up the energy while families zip down some of their favorite slides in the dark. The nighttime event will also feature a variety of specialty food and beverage offerings that turn the fun up to 10.

Throughout the evening, guests will encounter glowing stilt walkers, jugglers and other roaming entertainers bringing energy to Adventure Bay after sunset. Specialty food and beverage offerings will be available at Oasis and Parrots Perch, including Hot Honey Flatbread, Chocolate Dipped Churro and Neon Pink Lemonade. Guests can also experience some of Adventure Bay’s most popular attractions after dark, including Hyperlight, Reef Racer, Pirate’s Port Pool, and more.

“Neon Nights gives families a whole new way to experience Adventure Bay,” said Mike Lusky, general manager of Adventureland. “Whether families are spending the day at the park and adding Neon Nights onto their visit, or joining us just for the evening, this all-new event creates a one-of-a-kind summer experience that guests won’t find anywhere else in Iowa.”

Tickets for Neon Nights are currently on sale now for as low as $19.99. Combo tickets start at just $59.99 and include access to the park all day long plus access to Neon Nights. Platinum Season Passholders also receive free admission to the event and Silver and Gold Passholders get Neon Nights admission for only $10.