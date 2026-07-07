Universal Orlando Resort’s new nighttime spectacular, Universal Celestial Goodnight, makes its official debut at Universal Epic Universe tonight

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort’s new nighttime spectacular, Universal Celestial Goodnight, will light up the night as it makes its official debut at Universal Epic Universe this evening — giving guests the opportunity to top off their day of thrills with a truly epic nighttime experience.

Running nightly at park close, Universal Celestial Goodnight transforms Celestial Park into a breathtaking spectacle featuring nearly 600 synchronized light fixtures, over 350 larger-than-life fountains, seven million LED lights and a high-energy musical score. Inspired by the extraordinary adventures found within the portals of Epic Universe – from the playful fun of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and the soaring excitement of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, to the magical adventures of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and the legendary Universal Monsters of Dark Universe – the must-see experience culminates with a jaw-dropping fireworks display that provides the perfect ending to an action-packed day at the park.

Plus, even more Epic fun is on the way with the debut of Universal Nights at Epic Universe on Saturday, October 3 and Saturday, October 17. This all-new, limited capacity party under the stars invites guests to experience Epic Universe in a whole new way as they enjoy nighttime access to the park — including attractions, entertainment, character interactions and more as well as complimentary specialty snacks and beverages.

Universal Nights runs from 9:00 p.m. to midnight on event dates, but guests can arrive as early as 7:00p.m. to enjoy the park – including Universal Celestial Goodnight – before the event officially begins. Tickets will go on sale on August 13 and start at $179.99 plus tax per person. More details will be shared in the weeks ahead.