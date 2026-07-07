Dollywood hosts second art auction to benefit Share It Forward Program

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Guests visiting Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival earlier this season had the unique opportunity to watch artist Jaimie Houser bring the beauty and charm of the award-winning theme park to life through a series of stunning, lifelike paintings. Now, those one-of-a-kind works of art are available for purchase through a limited-time online auction. This is the second year Dollywood has hosted this online event benefitting its employee assistance program.

Each painting showcases Houser’s remarkable talent for capturing the spirit, beauty and charm of the beloved Smoky Mountain theme park. Auction participants can bring a piece of Dollywood home with these truly one-of-a-kind reminders of the theme park’s unparalleled atmosphere and setting. The auction, hosted on biddingowl.com, opens to the public at noon today and remains active until Monday, July 20 at noon.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to visit https://www.dollywood.com/deals/special-offers/paintings/ to learn more about the auction. Visitors to the page can link to the Bidding Owl auction site to place their bids.

Each painting brings to life a beloved scene from Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, from the nurturingmama bear and her cubsfrolicking in front of the park’s iconic sign, toAvie Lee Parton delicately quilting the “Coat of Many Colors” with help from nearby butterflies.

Other works include the iconic Grist Mill, a peaceful portrayal of the Robert F. Thomas Chapel, a vibrant butterfly Mosaiculture in the Dolly Parton Experience, a touching tribute to Dolly’s Tennessee Mountain Home, a piece replicating the playful raccoon Mosaiculture, a sparkling scene including SongTeller in The Dolly Parton Experience and a piece capturing the popular Umbrella Sky over Showstreet.

Proceeds from the auction benefit Share It Forward, Dollywood’s internal assistance fund that provides support to hosts in times of need. The program offers confidential aid in the form of grants, interest-free loans, childcare assistance, and financial education, ensuring that members of the Dollywood team have a strong network of support during life’s challenges. Every winning bid helps sustain this meaningful initiative and furthers the program’s mission of caring for those who make Dollywood special.