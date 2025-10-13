Hodell-Natco Industries acquires Merit Fasteners

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hodell-Natco Industries, a leading industrial fastener distributor and solutions provider, announced its acquisition of Merit Fasteners on October 1, 2025. Kevin Reidl, President of Hodell-Natco Industries, collaborated with the owners of Merit Fastener, Linda Anderson, Donna Best, and Laura Napoleon, on a mutually beneficial deal that will expand Hodell-Natco’s nationwide footprint, broaden their product line, and enable them to enter new markets.

The acquisition expands Hodell-Natco’s geographic reach to eight branches and seven states across the United States, while adding Merit’s complementary product lines and market expertise. Customers will benefit from the combined strengths of both companies: Hodell-Natco’s nationwide distribution network, advanced supply chain capabilities, alongside Merit’s strong regional presence and diverse industry experience.

“This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to grow our organization,” said Kevin Reidl, President of Hodell- Natco Industries. “Merit Fasteners brings decades of expertise and long-standing customer relationships in Florida and beyond. By joining forces, we are expanding our reach, adding complementary product lines, and strengthening our ability to deliver innovative fastening solutions and exceptional service.”

“After nearly 50 years of building Merit Fasteners as a family-owned business, we are proud to join the Hodell- Natco family,” said Linda Anderson, co-owner of Merit Fasteners. “Donna, Laura, and I are confident this transition will provide even greater opportunities for our employees and customers. Our service and team remain the same, now supported by Hodell-Natco’s resources and expanded capabilities.”

To ensure a seamless transition, Ritchie Stevens, General Manager of Merit Fasteners, will continue in his role, leading operations at both the Longwood and Tampa, Florida, locations. His leadership ensures continuity for employees, customers, and suppliers during the integration process and beyond.