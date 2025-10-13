Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announces new entertainment partnership with RWS Global

LONDON and NEW YORK — Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has today unveiled exciting plans to further elevate its onboard entertainment offering through a new partnership with global entertainment leaders, RWS Global.

By actively listening to guests’ verbal and written feedback, Fred. Olsen is evolving its entertainment programme to better reflect what guests want and expect. This partnership is a direct result of that commitment to putting guests first and ensuring their voices shape the onboard experience.

From February 2026, guests sailing aboard Fred. Olsen’s three smaller-sized ocean ships – Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral – will be among the first to experience a refreshed and dynamic daytime entertainment programme. Whilst from September 2026, the full programme will be live across the fleet, blending brand-new theatre productions with a wide variety of live experiences.

The new programme will feature an eclectic mix of production shows spanning musical theatre, Latin, rock, pop, disco, country and more, alongside an engaging line-up of themed events, game shows, light entertainment and food & beverage experiences. All are designed to bring fresh, memorable moments to life at sea, while retaining the warmth, intimacy and charm that Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is celebrated for.

Samantha Stimpson, CEO of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re proud to be a business where our guests come first. This exciting investment and step forward for our onboard entertainment has come as a direct result of listening to our guests and understanding what they value most: more choice and more moments to enjoy. Cruising, for us, has always been about the joy of the journey, and we’re continually evolving to make that experience even more fulfilling.

“This partnership represents a step forward in our entertainment offerings – bringing fresh, engaging and varied experiences to life onboard, while staying true to the timeless pleasures of cruising that our guests know and love, and that make us uniquely Fred.”

Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO of RWS Global, added: “Fred. Olsen has always been a proud family-founded company, and I deeply respect that. This partnership is about honouring tradition while elevating what’s possible – ushering in a new era of onboard entertainment and guest experiences. By leveraging RWS Global’s worldwide resources, we will deliver more memorable moments and greater value for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ guests around the world.”

As full-service entertainment partner, RWS Global will oversee entertainment operations, helping to enhance the guest experience and support the cruise line’s vision for growth. The partnership will drive improved consistency, strengthen adaptability and support Fred. Olsen‘s brand evolution by producing and delivering premium guest experiences fleetwide.

RWS Global is a world leader in live entertainment and experiences, delivering end-to-end services that span creative concept development, design, technical production, casting, merchandise, décor, and full operational management for immersive environments. As a leading provider of high-quality entertainment, the company is also dedicated to nurturing talent at every stage.

For more information on Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, visit www.fredolsencruises.com, call Reservations on 0800 0355 215 (Monday to Friday 8.30am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm), or contact your ABTA travel agent.