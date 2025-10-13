Loretta Louise (Pfizenmayer) Aldrich — 1940-2025

ORLANDO — Loretta Louise (Pfizenmayer) Aldrich passed away peacefully at her home on October 10, 2025.

Born in Glens Falls, New York, on April 12, 1940, to parents Arthur Raymond Pfizenmayer and Margaret Welch Pfizenmayer, Aldrich graduated from Glens Falls High School Class of 1959 with a New York State license in cosmetology.

The following year, she married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Aldrich, on October 31.

Loretta Aldrich started her married life living in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, then Dover, New Hampshire, before returning to the Adirondack Mountain foothills in Fort Ann, New York. Her husband’s work took the family to Beacon, New York, before a complete change of venue took the family to Florida as he served 27 years with the Walt Disney Company. She lived in Orlando, Florida, since September 1966 except for two and a half years, when she lived in Paris, France, suburb Esbly.

She worked in several office capacities during her adult years while maintaining a position of strong family support as the cornerstone of her legacy. Aldrich volunteered for many years with the office staff at AIMS International Annual Safety Seminars and was a familiar face seen in attendance at Amusement Industry Conventions and committee meetings for the past 30 years. At the age of 55, when she returned from France, Aldrich discovered she had a talent for art — specifically watercolors and quilling — and enjoyed sharing her artwork with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William Jerome Aldrich (Jerry); her daughter, Amie Sernett and Amie’s husband Mike; her son, Chuck Aldrich and his wife Myra; seven grandchildren, Christian Stevenson, Spencer Stevenson, Marty Stevenson, Becca Ramirez, Kelsey Sernett, Julia Aldrich, and Nicholas Aldrich, and four great-grandchildren, Luke Stevenson, Ollie Stevenson, Daisy Stevenson and Silas Ramirez.

A viewing will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Woodlawn Cemetery Road in Gotha, Florida, on October 16, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held October 17, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at St Lukes United Methodist Church on Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando preceded by a period of viewing from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Remembrances can be made to your favorite charity in her name.