Ed Connor, NEAAPA Legend, passes away at 85

Ed Connor, who in his decades of working in the attractions industry, passed away on Wednesday, October 8, surrounded by family.

Ed worked at Riverside Park, now Six Flags New England, and at the Eastern States Exposition and The Big E. For decades he volunteered for NEAAPA, serving on the board of directors before becoming the Board President from Spring 1980 thru Spring 1982. He served as Secretary of the organization from 1994 through 2000, and was inducted into the NEAAPA Hall of Fame in 2006.

Ed could always be found at NEAAPA’s booth at the IAAPA Expo, and was always known to tell a “story” at Association events. When attending board meetings either in-person or virtually, Ed was the person who would make the motion to adjourn.

Visiting hours are scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025 from 4pm to 7pm at the Curran-Jones Funeral Home, located at 745 Cooper Street, Agawam, MA 01001.