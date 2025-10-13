IAAPA Give Kids The World Charity Golf Outing — tee-off for a cause that makes a difference!

Tee-off for a cause that makes a difference! Join industry peers for the 21st Annual IAAPA International Charity Golf Tournament, supporting Give Kids The World Village—a nonprofit resort that creates magical weeklong vacations for children with critical illnesses and their families. Enjoy a morning on the green, connect with fellow professionals, and make an impact. Shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Registration: $250 registration fee per golfer includes green fee, cart, range balls, tee packet, bag valet, breakfast, lunch, and tournament prizes. Registration can be completed for individuals, pairs, threesomes or foursomes.

Golf Club Rentals: Available at $63 each. When registering select type of clubs needed: Left/Right

Golden Ticket: Available for $50 and includes (1) Mulligan, (1) Putting Contest and (1) Air Cannon Entry

Elevate Your Impact: Become a Patron Partner by donating an added $250 during registration. Your company will be recognized in the event program and on event signage—showcasing your commitment to a meaningful cause.

Must be 18 years or older to play; 21 or older to consume beer or wine.

Details at — give.gktw.org/event/22nd-annual-iaapa-international-charity-golf-tournament/e701851