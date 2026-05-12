Wilderness Resort to renovate its Wild WaterDome

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Get ready for some new thrills at the Wilderness Resort! Resort officials announced today that starting August 24 Wild WaterDome Waterpark will undergo a massive renovation.

The 70,000-square-foot waterpark, which is home to the largest indoor wave pool in the country, is going to be getting a replacement of its state-of-the-art see-through roof.

In addition, one of the two Dueling Mammoths raft rides will be removed to make room for a new volcano-themed water slide called Volcano Vortex. Further, the current Mini Mammoth’s Cove zero-depth kid’s zone will be revamped for littles with an exciting mix of slides and tropical-themed interactive play areas that encourage discovery and exploration all while providing clear sight lines for parents. Fitting with the updated tropical theme, it will be renamed Coral Cove.

The remaining Dueling Mammoths ride, which was the industry’s original family raft ride, is being renamed Paradise Falls. This extremely popular attraction allows up to five guests to sit together in a circular raft, sharing the experience of navigating wide tunnels with fast curves, sudden drops, and smooth transitions.”

According to Joe Eck, Chief Operating Officer for Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks, “We’ve made a lot of updates to our resort and other waterparks over the last decade and now it is time to give the WaterDome a refresh as well.

“We’re super excited to be adding the Volcano Vortex thrill ride! It will propel guests in five-person rafts through high-speed turns and high-G spirals creating the sensation that the ride is revolving around them.

“Think Formula 1 on water: razor-sharp corners, gravity-pushing spirals, and wide-open views that let you see every heart-pounding moment coming—just before it hits. The entire experience will wrap you in motion and energy, where every revolution will crank up the excitement. It will be fast, fluid and all in the middle of a volcano themed slide… A shared adrenaline blast that is certain to have everyone laughing, screaming, and coming back for more.”

The WaterDome’s iconic wave pool will remain the same. However, the entire waterpark will be getting a new floor and tropical paint theme. The waterpark’s adjacent food and beverage outlets will also be refreshed.

Survivor’s Bar & Grille will see the most noticeable upgrades, including all-new flooring, updated TVs to elevate the sports viewing experience, and new dining furniture. The result will be a more comfortable, modern environment that still delivers the same great atmosphere guests know and love.

Wooly’s food area is also being refreshed and reintroduced as Castaway Café. While the name and interior design are getting an update to better align with the WaterDome’s tropical feel, the same convenient, quick-service offerings that guests know and love will continue to make a popular stop for families.