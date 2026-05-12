Wild Adventures proclaims Wild Adventures Day honoring 30th Anniversary Season

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners has officially proclaimed May 9, 2026, as Wild Adventures Day in recognition of Wild Adventures Theme Park providing 30 years of entertainment, tourism and community impact in South Georgia.

“Milestones like this don’t just happen, they’re built over time with the support of a really good team and the people of the community,” said Donald Spiller, vice president & general manager. “For three decades, Wild Adventures has been more than just a theme park. It’s a place where families come together, where memories are made, and where traditions begin. From first roller coaster rides or 400th or an unforgettable animal encounter with one of our many animals from around the globe, these are the moments that stay with our guests for a lifetime.”

Since opening in 1996, Wild Adventures has contributed to tourism growth in Valdosta and Lowndes County. According to a 2024 county tourism study, visitor spending reached $458.8 million, reflecting in an 8.6% increase from the previous year.

The park launched its anniversary season in March with several guest experience improvements, including ride enhancement projects on Island Falls, Safari Train and Boomerang, a 600-foot expansion of the Alapaha Trail, new animal encounters and a newly constructed Spider Monkey habitat. The park also introduced a newly reimagined food location, Walkabout Wings, and updated food service operations to reduce wait times.

“This season is all about honoring what has been delivering family-fun for the past 30 years,” said Spiller. “This theme park is a local staple, and we want to ensure that these attractions will still entertain more generations to come for the following 30 years and beyond.”

The park recently earned national recognition in the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards after Splash Island Waterpark’s Paradise River was named America’s “Best Lazy River.” The historic win follows four weeks of intense competition between twenty lazy rivers at parks nationwide, including Universal Studios, Disney, Aquatica and Six Flags.

Wild Adventures is currently open Thursdays through Sundays, with daily operations beginning on May 21. Memorial Day Weekend marks the daily summer fun of Splash Island Waterpark, the brand-new Liberty & Lights Drone Show and a visit from the Georgia Watermelon Association.

Guests can purchase Single-Day Admission tickets for as low as $39.99 during the Memorial Day Weekend Sale through May 25. Tickets will be valid for one visit from the date of purchase through May 25.

To make the most of everything the park has to offer, guests are encouraged to purchase a Season Pass. Now through May 25, Guests can purchase a Gold Season Pass for as low as $15.32 a month for 10 months. A Gold Season Pass provides unlimited visits during Memorial Day Weekend, all summer long and for Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright.