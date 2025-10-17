Universal Orlando Resort to debut a new overlay for Wicked: The Experience on October 31

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to fly into the breathtaking world of the highly anticipated Universal Pictures film, Wicked: For Good, with new experiences within the immersive retail location, Wicked: The Experience, beginning October 31. Located inside Universal Studios Florida, the highly themed store will feature new elements that will take guests on a journey deeper into the magical world of Oz, including an all-new refreshed overlay that includes new film props, photo ops, merchandise and surprises inspired by the sequel to the blockbuster phenomenon, Wicked.

Guests will journey beyond the yellow brick road and explore immersive spaces inspired by iconic locations like Shiz University and the Emerald City, now brought to life with new dazzling scenic design, and exclusive displays of costumes and props from the new film.

Whether guests are “perfectly pink” or “positively emerald,” they will be able to shop exclusive new merch inspired by Wicked: For Good. This ozmopolitan new collection celebrates the Land of Oz and fan-favorite characters from the epic conclusion and features everything from home goods and plush to bag charms, accessories and apparel.

Plus, guests can enjoy a variety of “wicked good” themed treats throughout Universal Orlando, such as the Yellow Road Shake with Dulce de Leche ice cream and the Wizards Elixir Shake with Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream at Schwab’s Pharmacy ice cream shop, and more.