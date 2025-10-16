Aquatica Orlando unveils Illuminate: first-ever nighttime lantern festival

ORLANDO — This holiday season, Aquatica Orlando will shine brighter than ever with the debut of ILLUMINATE – A Lantern Festival at Aquatica, a brand-new nighttime experience transforming the award-winning water park into a radiant realm of light and imagination. Expanding upon beloved nighttime traditions like AquaGlow, this limited-time event introduces entirely new realms, interactive elements and sensory surprises that set it apart from anything seen before at Aquatica.

Beginning Nov. 8 and running select nights through Jan. 31, 2026, guests are invited to stroll through glowing walkways, discover majestic animal lanterns and explore five immersive realms of light from 6 to 10 p.m. Each realm features vibrant storytelling, interactive surprises, festive bites and photo-ready moments. During this nighttime event, pools and water slides will pause operations so guests can fully enjoy the immersive lantern experience.



“ILLUMINATE is unlike anything we’ve ever done at Aquatica,” said Bradley Gilmour, Park President of Aquatica Orlando. “From glowing mermaids and candy-colored forests to a lantern safari brought to life on our Serengeti Express train, this festival will light up the night in a way that is both completely new and uniquely Aquatica. We can’t wait for families to create glowing holiday memories in a setting that feels worlds away, yet right here in Orlando.”



ILLUMINATE is more than just a feast for the eyes, it’s an experience crafted to engage all five senses. From the glow of towering lanterns and the soundscapes woven into each realm to the scent of cotton candy drifting through Candy Cascade Falls and the warm campfire aroma in S’mores Alley, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to immerse guests fully. Aquatica Orlando’s entertainment, design, and technical teams have gone above and beyond to blend artistry with innovation, ensuring each realm feels alive with wonder, connection and holiday spirit.

Five Realms of Light, One Enchanting Night

ILLUMINATE invites guests to wander through five all-new glowing environments, each with its own story, atmosphere, and lantern creations. Here’s a Breakdown of the Brilliance:

AquaLuma – Legend tells of five animal guardians who first brought light to the waters: Roa the Kiwi, Papa the Spoonbill, Wae Wae the Takahe, Kata the Kookaburra, and Ihu the Gecko. Their glowing footprints, laughter, and starlight guide explorers through arches of shimmer and radiant wildlife that still shine today.

Candy Cascade Falls – A sugary dreamscape where giant gummy bear guardians awaken the forest of sweets, sparking lollipops to sprout and peppermint paths to glow. Every laugh makes the candy sparkle, every step makes the falls flow sweeter, creating a world where joy itself lights the way.

Enchanted Lagoon – Said to be born of a pearl that fell from the moon, this mystical cove is home to a luminous mermaid who keeps watch over the dreams and wishes cast into her waters. Guests may even catch a glimpse of her sea unicorn companion under a crescent moon.

Myst Wood Waters – Deep in a forest where dragonflies taught the light to dance and macaws painted the skies, a Great Tree of Light pulses with energy. Visitors can feel its heartbeat glow as they step on an interactive mat beneath the tree, activating a dazzling light display while lantern birds, bubbles, and color-shifting chameleons bring the forest alive.

Rivers of Discovery – A glowing tribute to the animals that inspire and the parks that protect like SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Discovery Cove — this lantern-lit safari celebrates connection, care, and curiosity. From dolphins and flamingos to giraffes and lions, each lantern tells a story of wonder and discovery, a journey illuminated by those who care.

Festive Fun for the Whole Family

In addition to the glowing realms, ILLUMINATE will feature:

Kiwi Santa Meet & Greet – A whimsical summer-styled Santa inspired by New Zealand traditions, perfect for festive family photos.

Kiddie Alley Express – The Mini Serengeti Express train invites the young and young at heart to ride through a lantern safari of lions, zebras, and giraffes.

Lantern Craft Zone – Families can take part in a magical “wishing tree” experience. Guests will write a wish on a scroll, seal it in a decorative vial, and receive a small lantern to “release their wish” into the water.



S’more Stations & More Holiday Fun – Bring cozy holiday vibes to life by taking part in meet-and-greets with Kiwi (tropical) Santa and his merry elves or writing a letter to Santa at the craft station (included with admission). Don’t forget classic s’mores are available for purchase or can be redeemed with event lanyards.

Limited-Time Food & Beverage Offerings

Culinary creativity meets holiday cheer with exclusive menu items available only during ILLUMINATE. Guests can indulge in treats such as Brisket Mac & Cheese, Apple Cider Churros, Pork Belly Tacos, S’mores Pizza, and festive sips like the Cotton Candy Margarita or a non-alcoholic Christmas Tree Punch.

Light Up the Night with Sweet Savings

For a limited time, guests can snag ILLUMINATE tickets for as low as $29.99 during this special introductory offer. Foodies can take their experience to the next level with a Lantern Lanyard (available in five- or 10-punch options), giving them the flexibility to taste their way across the event while enjoying big savings. Pass Members can take advantage of exclusive discounts on admission and food lanyards. Standard Pass Member parking rules apply.