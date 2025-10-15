Dippin’ Dots makes history with first-ever flavor collab: Dr Pepper flavored Dippin’ Dots

PADUCAH, Ky. — Two icons. One frozen first. For the first time in its nearly 40-year history, Dippin’ Dots is sharing its name with another brand, and it is not just any brand. The original beaded ice cream is joining forces with Dr Pepper, the soft drink known for its one-of-a-kind taste, to launch Dr Pepper Flavored Dippin’ Dots nationwide.

Dr Pepper Flavored Dippin’ Dots debuts as the newest addition to the lineup, bringing the bold flavor of Dr Pepper to fans year-round.

“Dippin’ Dots and Dr Pepper are brands that play by their own rules,” said Lynwood Mallard, Chief Marketing Officer at J&J Snack Foods, owner of Dippin’ Dots. “This is the first time Dippin’ Dots has teamed up with another brand to debut a new flavor innovation. It’s more than just a brand mash up, it’s a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two unique brands that thrive on originality.”

For soda and Dippin’ Dots fans alike, this collaboration is the ultimate fusion, transforming the Dr Pepper signature taste into this fan-favorite frozen treat.

“Dr Pepper fans come from every walk of life, but they are bonded by their love for a one-of-a-kind taste,” said Brad Rakes, Vice President, Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. “Thanks to Dippin’ Dots, they can experience that flavor in a whole new way.”

Dr Pepper ® Flavored Dippin’ Dots will debut in early 2026 at participating Dippin’ Dots retail locations, theme parks, entertainment venues and more nationwide.