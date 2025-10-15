SeaWorld San Antonio announces plans for Barracuda Strike — Texas’ first inverted family roller coaster

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — SeaWorld San Antonio is making waves once again with plans for a new thrill ride, Barracuda Strike. As Texas’ first inverted family coaster, Barracuda Strike delivers high-speed thrills for guests of all ages—featuring sharp turns, dramatic drops, and the exhilarating sensation of gliding above the park’s iconic water ski lake with nothing beneath their feet!
“Barracuda Strike is a game-changer for family thrill rides, and we are excited to bring another great roller coaster to our guests in the spring of 2026,” said Jeff Davis, SeaWorld San Antonio Park President. “It will be fast, fierce, and fun—bringing guests closer to the ocean’s energy and mystery in a way only SeaWorld can.”
Barracuda Strike will be the eighth coaster in SeaWorld San Antonio’s lineup and the third family-friendly ride in as many years. Highlights include:
- Texas’ Only Inverted Family Coaster: The unique ride system will suspend guests beneath 1800 feet of track for a smooth, soaring experience.
- 90-Foot Lift Hill: A dramatic climb sets the stage for an unforgettable chase.
- Dynamic Layout: Features tight turns and swooping dives at up to 44 miles per hour while skimming over SeaWorld’s iconic water ski lake, with theming inspired by the barracuda’s speed and agility.
- Family-Friendly Thrills: The ride is designed for a wide range of ages and thrill levels, and with a minimum height requirement of just 42 inches, it makes for the perfect shared adventure and a gateway thrill ride letting younger or less experienced riders feel bold.