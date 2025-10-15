Universal Studios Hollywood rings in the holidays with “Grinchmas” and “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” beginning Monday, November 24 and running daily through Sunday, January 4

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal Studios Hollywood is set to sparkle this holiday season, welcoming guests to a wonder-filled celebration across the theme park where beloved traditions return to create unforgettable memories, including “Grinchmas” and “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” as well as exciting seasonal enhancements to the Mushroom Kingdom at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood is included with theme park admission and runs daily from Monday, November 24, 2025, through Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The spirit of the holidays echoes throughout the theme park, creating uniquely festive experiences at every turn. Universal Plaza, located at the heart of Universal Studios Hollywood, transforms into a dazzling holiday spectacle with the return of the beloved “Grinchmas” Who-bilation. Guests will be swept into the whimsical world of Who-ville, where vibrant décor, playful performances and interactive activities bring the magic of the season to life. Every corner sparkles with Who-liday cheer, making it a must-visit destination for family fun.

A whimsical 65-foot Grinchmas tree towers at the center of Who-ville adorned with hundreds of vibrant ornaments and thousands of shimmering LED lights. This topsy-turvy holiday icon serves as the centerpiece of the celebration, where nightly tree-lighting ceremonies, complete with a flurry of cascading snow, create a truly magical moment that captures the spirit of the season as the sensational Who-inspired singing quartet perform legendary harmonies for an infectious Who-liday spirit.

The merriment of “Grinchmas” includes a lineup of heartwarming activities for all ages that will no doubt make every heart grow three sizes that day. From taking Instagramable photos with the mischievous Grinch™ and his loyal dog Max, and cozy story time with Cindy-Lou Who as she reads “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” to a cheerful visit at the Who-ville post office to send a postcard filled with three good deeds and decorating festive paper “Grinchmas” ornament, “Grinchmas” is a family tradition packed with whimsical fun.

A delightful selection of Who-tacular sweet treats and exclusive “Grinchmas” merchandise are also available for purchase.

“Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” features a jubilant décor of twinkling lights, magical garlands and cheerful wreaths. The Frog Choir’s traditional holiday a cappella performances will resonate with joy, as visiting witches, wizards and muggles wander Hogsmeade village in search of enchanting gifts and exclusive keepsakes while sipping a delicious cup of hot, cold or frozen Butterbeer™.

Nightfall brings “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts™ Castle” to life with an electrifying light projection show, transforming the iconic Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry into a visually dazzling display. The majestic castle becomes a luminous canvas, adorned with intricate holiday imagery that celebrates the wonder of the season. Accompanied by a rich medley of music from the Harry Potter film series, this immersive experience will envelop guests in a symphony of festive sights and sounds.

Before stepping into the Mushroom Kingdom at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, guests will encounter two cheerful snowmen, one sporting Mario’s signature red hat and scarf, the other donning Luigi’s green cap and scarf, alongside a sparkling tree crowned with a Super Star. Guests can also explore a selection of special holiday merchandise available at retail locations throughout the theme park, including the 1-UP Factory™ shop within the land.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD guests will have a chance to collect seasonal digital stamps when using their interactive Power-Up Band™. From December 1 through February 28, enterprising guests can unlock the exclusive “Winter Wonder” stamp, while those visiting during the month of December can earn a festive “Holiday Party” stamp. Power-Up Bands are available for purchase within the land and at select retail locations within the theme park. These wearable wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s official free downloadable app and function as a complement to the land’s many interactive elements.

As 2025 winds to an end, Universal Studios Hollywood is looking forward to an exciting 2026 with many new experiences for guests to enjoy. From the long awaited debut of “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” roller coaster to the return of Universal Mega Movie Summer, Universal Studios Hollywood is proud to offer guests the Best Day In L.A., and a Universal Studios Hollywood Annual or Season Pass might just be the perfect stocking stuffer for friends and family to celebrate the new year ahead.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood, the acclaimed outdoor destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, situated adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood, also ushers in the holiday season with a wonderous and immersive celebration featuring festive décor, highlighted by a majestic 40-foot Christmas tree illuminated by more than 200,000 LED lights.

The seasonal festivities extend to Universal CityWalk’s 5 Towers stage, where select evenings welcome curated live musical performances, dynamic DJ sets and engaging street entertainers.