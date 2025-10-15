Final 2 weekends of Phantom Fall Fest @ Lake Compounce

Spooky season is in full swing and Phantom Fall Fest at Lake Compounce is offering more horror around every corner Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through October 26. This year, the scare comes from everywhere as the park’s largest and most horrifying Phantom Fall Fest yet offers its newest haunted attraction, Project Nightmare. The newest haunted house takes the scare up to 10 and bad dreams to the extreme. The all-new haunted attraction is complete with more effects, 19 scare actors throughout, and 17 unique scenes, that invites brave souls into the sleep keepers research facility where he is pushing the limits of dream science.

Phantom Fall Fest offers five total haunted houses, two scare zones, and rides on the parks most popular attractions including Wildcat, Wave Swinger, Ghost Hunt, and more. The park is open Fridays from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. This weekend only, college students can play all day and fright all night for just $24.99 with a valid college ID, plus FREE parking all weekend long!

The 2025 season at Lake Compounce will conclude 2025 Holiday Lights, beginning on Friday, November 28, when families are invited to enjoy all that is merry and bright throughout the park.