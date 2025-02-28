GCII: Breaking news on a seismic upgrade

ATHOL, Idaho — The anticipation has been growing as word and images of a trackless wooden coaster at Silverwood Theme Park spread across the Inland Northwest. On Thursday, the park officially announced the details behind the construction. Summer 2025 will officially be the season to rediscover the legend of Tremors.

Since Tremor’s opening in 1999, it has been one of the top-rated wooden coasters in the country. And now, in 2025, Tremors is undergoing a seismic upgrade! Guests will now enjoy brand-new Millennium Flyer trains that are sleek, stylish, and ready to shake, rattle, and roll riders through every twist and drop. Plus, Silverwood has added a second train to boost throughput so that coaster enthusiasts can ride again, again, and again. Hold on tight because there’s more. Developed right next door in Hayden, Idaho, by Rocky Mountain Construction, is 208 ReTrak, a cutting-edge steel track, which will rumble beneath the train, giving guests a smoother, quieter ride.

Silverwood’s Director of Marketing and Entertainment, Jordan Carter, says, “Silverwood is committed to enhancing the guest experience, and we are thrilled to announce that this seismic upgrade on Tremors will give our guests more opportunities to enjoy an increased throughput and smoother ride for years to come.”

For years, thrill-seekers have braved the underground monster that shook riders to their core. After leaving the loading station and climbing the first hill, they find themselves 100 feet in the air, making the first drop of 103 feet into the first of four underground tunnels, reaching a top speed of 63 MPH. But that was just the beginning. Get ready, because the beast is being reawakened this summer.

