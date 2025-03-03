Four Intercard U.S. customers are winners in BCM’s 40th Bowling Center Architecture And Design Awards

ST. LOUIS — Intercard congratulates four of its customers who are among the eleven U.S. bowling and family entertainment centers that earned top honors in the 40th annual Bowling Center Architecture and Design Awards competition conducted by Bowling Center Management magazine.

The competition was founded four decades ago to encourage bowling proprietors to reinvest in their facilities and reward creativity in both modernized centers and new builds. It has evolved to include separate divisions for United States and international centers and recognize the ever-evolving business models that include bowling as a key element.

﻿The 40th Design Awards recognize projects that were completed during the calendar year 2024. The honorees will be featured in two issues of BCM — the United States winners in the April issue and the international winners in the May issue.

Intercard customers among the U.S. winners are:

Best Arcade — Incredibowl, Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Best Modernized Boutique/FEC/Hybrid Venue — Boondocks, Draper, Utah

Draper, Utah Best Exterior — B&B Theatres Red Oak 12/B-Roll Bowling , Red Oak, Texas

, Red Oak, Texas Best Restaurant — Thrill Factory Entertainment, Madison, Wisconsin

“Intercard congratulates our customers who have been recognized by BCM for the excellent architecture and design of their amusement centers,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “These are smart and creative operators who offer their customers the best guest experience in every facet of their centers from the front door to the arcade and beyond. Intercard is proud to contribute to the creative and business success of these businesses.”