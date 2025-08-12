Six Flags Over Georgia Fright Fest presented by Snickers brings blockbuster horror to life

MABLETON, Ga. — The fear returns to Six Flags Over Georgia this fall with two new massive haunted attractions that promise to deliver the most bone-chilling Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® yet. Inspired by blockbuster horror franchises Warner Bros. The Conjuring Universe and Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ SAW, guests will be immersed into cinematic nightmares like never before.

“Fright Fest is the ultimate Halloween experience in Atlanta,” said Kristin Ardizoni, park manager. “We’re taking fear to the next level with new, immersive haunts based on two of the most terrifying franchises in horror history. This year, you won’t just watch the terror, you’ll live it.”

Details of these new haunted mazes coming to Fright Fest this year include:

The Conjuring Universe – Based on New Line Cinema’s iconic horror franchise, enter the Warrens’ occult museum where their most terrifying cases await. Face Annabelle’s malevolent stare, flee from The Nun’s unholy presence and survive the Perron farmhouse’s demonic forces. Each cursed artifact awakens ancient evil. Tonight, you’re not just observing their cases; you’ve become part of them.

SAW: Legacy of Terror – Welcome to the ultimate trial of survival in SAW: Legacy of Terror. Step into the world of SAW with a diabolical experience honoring the franchise's legacy of terror by plunging into the depths of Jigsaw's twisted mind. Traverse iconic scenes inspired by the films and come face to face with some of John Kramer's most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

To experience The Conjuring Universe and SAW: Legacy of Terror, guests should purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass, which includes access to three additional haunted mazes: Carnival of Chaos presented by M&M’s®, Nyctophobia presented by SNICKERS® and Camp Slasher SKITTLES®. Haunted Attractions Passes are available now at sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

Beyond the premium mazes, Fright Fest transforms the entire park into a scream-inducing spectacle with six terrifying scare zones and three monstrous shows, included with park admission. Highlights include:

(NEW) The Rotted Ones – Trek through cornfields where snarling shadows reveal carved faces that are anything but friendly.

Disciples of the Beast – Braved cursed woods where a cult traps victims to sacrifice to the monstrous Beast.

Necropolis – Twisting vines and lost souls usher you into their once beautiful home, now forgotten by time.

Festival of Fright – Capturing the true spirit of Halloween, Rockville's Festival of Fright takes guests all the way back to the 1950's with vintage décor, quirky game booths and classic autumnal activities.

NIGHTSHADES – A brand new rock spectacular – with a taste for the macabre.

– A brand new rock spectacular – with a taste for the macabre. Dr. Fright’s Dead Man’s Party – This returning favorite has hypnotized guests for over 30 years. Join Dr. Fright’s exclusive party where the living and the dead dance in a night of eerie revelry.

Fright Fest takes place during 22 select nights from Sept. 13 through Nov. 2. With a full slate of frightening entertainment, guests are immersed in a terrifying spectacle that is bigger and more interactive than ever before, including the thrills of their favorite roller coasters in complete darkness.

During the day, Six Flags Over Georgia offers more fall fun fit for the whole family with Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest. Both events run weekends, Sept. 13 through Nov. 2. For more information, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.