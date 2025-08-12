Kings Dominion announces extended Fall operating days with spooktacular Fall lineup

DOSWELL, Va. — Today, Kings Dominion revealed its exciting 2025 fall lineup, featuring spine-chilling thrills, festive bites, and Halloween fun for all ages. Guests can look forward to a season filled with immersive events and family-friendly entertainment. Plus, once the spookiness of Halloween Haunt has passed, guests can enjoy the park for four additional weekends.

Highlights of the fall season’s event series include:

Sept. 19 ─ Nov. 2, Halloween Haunt presented by SNICKERS® transforms Kings Dominion into a haunting landscape packed with hair-raising attractions, spine-tingling scare zones, terrifying mazes and ghoulish characters lurking in the shadows. Available select nights, including weekends.

transforms Kings Dominion into a haunting landscape packed with hair-raising attractions, spine-tingling scare zones, terrifying mazes and ghoulish characters lurking in the shadows. Available select nights, including weekends. Sept. 20 ─ Nov. 2, Oktoberfest is a beloved annual celebration that brings the spirit of Germany’s world-famous festival to life. Guests can sample authentic German cuisine paired with a diverse selection of craft beers. Lively music and captivating performances will create a festive atmosphere, perfect for the whole family on weekends and select days.

is a beloved annual celebration that brings the spirit of Germany’s world-famous festival to life. Guests can sample authentic German cuisine paired with a diverse selection of craft beers. Lively music and captivating performances will create a festive atmosphere, perfect for the whole family on weekends and select days. Sept. 20 ─ Nov. 2, Tricks and Treats is spooktacular fun for all ages. Families can enjoy unboolievable entertainment, exciting activities, trick-or-treat trails, and Halloween-themed experiences that are perfect for little ghouls and goblins on weekends and select days.

New for this year, haunted mazes will only be accessible to guests with the purchase of a Haunted Attraction Pass. The introduction of this event pass reflects a new chapter of scares at Halloween Haunt, driven by haunted maze enhancements and the introduction of new scares designed to improve the guest experience during this event.

Those seeking the heart-pounding terror of the park’s haunted mazes can enhance their visit with the purchase of a Haunted Attractions Pass, while those seeking night rides, scare zones and live entertainment only require park admission.

Additional details can be found on Kings Dominion’s events page. Please note that all event dates and availability are subject to change. Guests are encouraged to check the official website or follow on social media for the most up-to-date information regarding special events and schedules.

After Halloween, guests can continue to enjoy their favorite rides on weekends in November. Highlights of fall bonus days include: