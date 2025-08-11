Fright Fest presented by Snickers returns to Six Flags Fiesta Texas Sept. 6: park unleashes its largest Halloween lineup ever

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Darkness descends earlier this year as Six Flags Fiesta Texas unleashes the most immersive and fear-inducing Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® in park history. On select nights beginning Sept. 6 at 6 pm, Fright Fest transforms the park into a fully immersive horror experience with four all-new haunted mazes, pulse-pounding live shows and fear-filled scare zones. Guests step into terrifying worlds inspired by iconic horror films and original nightmares, brought to life through layered environments, cutting-edge technology and story-driven encounters.

For those seeking lighter thrills, the all-new family event Tricks and Treats offers playful Halloween fun by day, while the return of Oktoberfest presented by Cash App Returns delivers bold flavors, live music and Bavarian tradition. With three seasonal events under one admission, Six Flags Fiesta Texas offers a lineup that spans every scare level, age range and appetite for adventure.

“This fall marks a bold new chapter for Six Flags Fiesta Texas,” said Robert Bustle, park manager of Six Flags Fiesta Texas. “Fright Fest brings elevated scares, iconic stories and immersive environments that transform the park at night. By day, Tricks and Treats delivers a fresh take on family Halloween fun and Oktoberfest returns with the food, music and tradition our guests love. It’s our most well-rounded and dynamic seasonal lineup to date.”

Fright Fest: Select Nights, Sept. 6 – Nov. 2 | 6 p.m. – Close

The region’s premier Halloween event returns with six terrifying haunted mazes, six immersive scare zones, frightful food and drinks, interactive technology and award-winning live entertainment that overtakes the entire park after dark.

NEW Haunted Mazes Include:

SAW: Legacy of Terror – Welcome to the ultimate trial of survival in SAW: Legacy of Terror. Step into the world of SAW with a diabolical experience honoring the franchise’s legacy of terror by plunging into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind. Traverse iconic scenes inspired by the films and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

Cinema Slasher presented by M&M’S® – Inspired by the popular maze at sister park event Knott’s Scary Farm, classic horror film genres take a terrifying turn as guests are thrust into a nightmarish movie reel where slasher icons and scream-worthy tropes come to life.

Hexenhaus presented by SNICKERS® – Hidden deep in the woods stands a decaying witch's cottage shrouded in dark folklore. Inside, cursed relics and ancient spells awaken something sinister.

Nosferatu – Step into a shadowy silent-film nightmare where the original vampire waits in flickering darkness. In Nosferatu's lair, silence is deadly and the shadows are alive.

Returning Haunted Maze Favorites:

The Conjuring Universe – Based on New Line Cinema’s iconic horror franchise, enter the Warrens’ occult museum where their most terrifying cases await. Face Annabelle’s malevolent stare, flee from The Nun’s unholy presence and survive the Perron farmhouse’s demonic forces. Each cursed artifact awakens ancient evil. Tonight, you’re not just observing their cases; you’ve become part of them.

Twisted: Theater of Torment presented by SKITTLES® – Inside the decaying Twisted Twine Theatre, deranged puppets and the sinister Mr. Tangles blur the line between performance and prey.

Haunted Maze access requires the purchase of a Haunted Attractions Pass. This offering unlocks unlimited access to haunted mazes for a single night or the entire season.

Scare Zones:

Park pathways become unpredictable horror zones filled with roaming scare actors and chilling environments in Carnival of Terrors, Fear Acres, Wicked Hollow, Steampunkins, Hell Valley Cemetery and Rockville Festival of Fright.

Live Entertainment:

NEW: Crossroads – A boot-stomping stage show with a sinister Southern twist.

The Arrival – Monsters descend upon Crackaxle Canyon in a fear-filled kickoff.

Monster Mash Bash – The high-energy, award-winning monster rock show returns.

Frightful Finale – Pyro – A stunning display of fire, lights and fireworks each Saturday.

NEW Feature for 2025:

Interactive Lanterns – Guests unlock hidden scares and immersive surprises throughout the park using collectible light-up lanterns.

Tricks and Treats: Daytime Family Fun; Select Days, Sept. 6 – Nov. 2 | Open – 5 p.m.

Ghouls and goblins of all ages can enjoy a playful, not-so-scary Halloween celebration filled with interactive fun, live shows and trick-or-treating.

Highlights Include:

Trick-or-Treat Trail – Candy, characters and playful surprises throughout Rockville.

Tricks and Treats Craft Corner – A creative space for Halloween crafts and hands-on fun.

NEW: Tricks and Treats Costume Contest –Young guests are invited to show off their costumes for a chance to win prizes.

Character Meet & Greets – Featuring superheroes and Fiesta Texas favorites.

Live Shows:
NEW: Spectral Sisters – A magical musical journey starring three spooky siblings.
Fiesta de los Muertos, Haunted Hollywood and The Heebie Jeebies return to entertain guests of all ages with electrifying performances.



Oktoberfest presented by Cash App Returns

Celebrate Bavarian tradition at the park’s popular Oktoberfest event, returning with authentic cuisine, festive music and an expanded beer selection.

Highlights Include: