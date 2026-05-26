EXTRA! EXTRA! The JUNE 2026 issue is now available!

- Kings Island and Sally raise the curtain on Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare
- The Muppets have taken the wheels of Disney Studios’ Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster
- Indiana Beach puts a new spin on family fun with Zero Gravity
- Back and bluer than ever: Blue Man Group returns to Orlando
- Running wild: Wild Adventures celebrates 30th anniversary season
- Zamperla opens family launched Kyūbi Unchained at Parc Spirou
- Valkyrie keeps Vekoma Family Boomerang’s momentum going
- Family Kingdom’s Raptor coaster pushed to 2027
- Launch Family Entertainment expands, bounces into Texas location
- Slick City Action Park adds second Minnesota location
- ProSlide celebrates the opening of Aquamania Jungle Park in Egypt
- Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day Mexico is in jeopardy
- Star Lanes Polaris receives AAMA honor as “FEC of the Year”
- Golden Ticket Awards are coming to COTAland; award nominations open
- Women of Influence: Jennifer Mance of Great Escape Resort
- New perspectives offered for performing mouth-to-mouth rescue
- E&A launches new, groundbreaking eLearning course
- Oaks Amusement Park begins long-range improvement plans
- AIMS International: Celebrating safety leadership across the attractions industry
- Weather effects attendance during 2026 Miami-Dade County Fair
- T.J. Schmidt provides the midway for Michigan’s 85th Maple Syrup Festival
- Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment — evolution of a friendship
- 2026 Merced County Spring Fair has a successful run, strong attendance … and much more!