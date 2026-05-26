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EXTRA! EXTRA! The JUNE 2026 issue is now available!

In this issue:

  • Kings Island and Sally raise the curtain on Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare
  • The Muppets have taken the wheels of Disney Studios’ Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster
  • Indiana Beach puts a new spin on family fun with Zero Gravity
  • Back and bluer than ever: Blue Man Group returns to Orlando
  • Running wild: Wild Adventures celebrates 30th anniversary season
  • Zamperla opens family launched Kyūbi Unchained at Parc Spirou
  • Valkyrie keeps Vekoma Family Boomerang’s momentum going
  • Family Kingdom’s Raptor coaster pushed to 2027
  • Launch Family Entertainment expands, bounces into Texas location
  • Slick City Action Park adds second Minnesota location
  • ProSlide celebrates the opening of Aquamania Jungle Park in Egypt
  • Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day Mexico is in jeopardy
  • Star Lanes Polaris receives AAMA honor as “FEC of the Year”
  • Golden Ticket Awards are coming to COTAland; award nominations open
  • Women of Influence: Jennifer Mance of Great Escape Resort
  • New perspectives offered for performing mouth-to-mouth rescue
  • E&A launches new, groundbreaking eLearning course
  • Oaks Amusement Park begins long-range improvement plans
  • AIMS International: Celebrating safety leadership across the attractions industry
  • Weather effects attendance during 2026 Miami-Dade County Fair
  • T.J. Schmidt provides the midway for Michigan’s 85th Maple Syrup Festival
  • Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment — evolution of a friendship
  • 2026 Merced County Spring Fair has a successful run, strong attendance … and much more!
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