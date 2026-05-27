Semnox Powers new entertainment venue with Scalable Solutions

BACĂU, Romania — Semnox Solutions, a global provider of integrated technology solutions for the entertainment and leisure industry, has partnered with Funzy Playground, a new indoor family entertainment destination located inside Arena Mall in Bacău, Romania.

As its first venture into the entertainment industry, Funzy Playground sought a technology platform capable of supporting arcade operations, kids play management for trampolines, slides, and interactive zones, access control, and future business growth through a centralized system.

Semnox’s Parafait platform powers 85 arcade games with BEAM cashless game readers, allowing guests to enjoy seamless RFID-based gameplay throughout the facility. The installation also includes time-based billing for the kids play area, integrated with automated access control gates and RFID-enabled guest tracking.

Using Parafait’s time management capabilities, purchased playtime is automatically monitored through RFID wristbands and tags, helping streamline operations while improving guest flow and safety. Parent information is securely linked to each child’s RFID profile for added operational visibility and management.

“As newcomers to the industry, choosing the right technology was tough. We spent a lot of time researching different systems before moving forward,” said Solomon Andrei, owner of Funzy Playground. “What stood out with Semnox was how comprehensive the solution was and how everything worked together. We’re able to add new modules as our business grows.”

The venue already has plans to expand into additional capabilities as their business grows, including self-service kiosks, e-commerce integrations, online bookings, food and beverage operations, and other enhanced guest engagement tools.

“Funzy Playground is a great example of how new operators are looking for scalable technology from day one,” said Vinayaka Kamath, Business Head – Europe at Semnox Solutions. “Operators today want solutions that simplify management across multiple revenue centers while still creating a smooth guest experience. We’re excited to support Funzy Playground as they continue to grow in the Romanian market.”