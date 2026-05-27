Carida Capital Group announces Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark coming to North Carolina as part of new entertainment district

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Carida Capital Group announced today that Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina will be home to one of the first Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks, becoming a key attraction within the planned Weldon Mills Resort. Located along the I-95 corridor, Weldon Mills Resort is the forthcoming evolution of the Weldon Mills brand, which currently includes the Weldon Mills Theatre, the Carolina Crossroads Amphitheatre, Carolina Crossroads Motorsports, and the six-time award-winning Weldon Mills Distillery. The destination is slated to open in 2029.

Carida Capital Group, owner of the existing Weldon Mills properties, is leading the expansion of the Carolina Crossroads entertainment district through the development of Weldon Mills Resort. The project will transform the area into a tourism-driven destination centered around music, entertainment, and recreation, where guests can eat, play, and stay while creating lasting memories rooted in the spirit of North Carolina. Project Luong, leveraging its unique background in architecture and development, is serving as the lead developer and prime architect, guiding the design and creation of immersive guest experiences through their unique perspective on destination projects.

Bruce Tyler, co-founder of award-winning Weldon Mills Distillery and partner in Carida Capital Group shared, “We’re so excited to bring a Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark to Weldon Mills Resort. Evolving Weldon Mills alongside the power of Mattel’s iconic brands will quickly create a premier destination that supports tourism, strengthens the local economy, and delivers lasting value for Halifax County and the broader region.”

Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks will be immersive, year-round aquatic destinations that bring Mattel’s iconic properties, like Barbie, Hot Wheels, and many more, to life as thrilling water-based attractions for all ages. The waterparks will be developed in partnership with aquatic design firm Martin Aquatic, waterpark management firm American Resort Management, and I-dentity Group. For media kit requests, please reach out to the contact below.