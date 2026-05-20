The America 250 Wheel to headline West Virginia 250 Celebration

JUST ANNOUNCED! The America 250 Wheel will be the centerpiece of the official West Virginia 250 Celebration, July 2-5 at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston, WV.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey announced today that the America 250 Wheel will be the beacon of liberty that will shine across the entire Charleston skyline, and will be FREE TO RIDE for all who attend.

The America 250 Wheel is the nation’s largest portable observation wheel, standing 230′ tall. Each of the 45 gondolas is themed to showcase the 45 individuals who have held the office of the presidency, including specific facts and an overview of each president as riders embark on their journey. In addition, the exhibit travels with replicas of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, as well as a showcase of our National Parks.