Dollywood’s Splash Country School’s Out Promotion, Sevier County Days take place this summer

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The mercury in the thermometer is rising, school is almost out and two popular promotions at Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country mean summer is on the way.

Last season’s popular School’s Out! Promo returns to Dollywood’s Splash Country, celebrating kids for their hard work all school year! From May 23-June 14, kids can show their report card at any Dollywood’s Splash Country ticket window to receive admission to the park and a personal cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $34.99 + tax. Whether they received straight A’s or an “A for effort,” all kids ages 4-18 who show a valid report card receive the special ticket price. The child must be present to receive the discount at the ticket window. To purchase online or for more information, visit Dollywood.com/schoolsout.

One of Dollywood’s longest running promotions, Sevier County Days, also returns soon and allows anyone who lives or works in Sevier County the opportunity to enjoy their favorite hometown theme park and water park in exchange for their support of county non-profits. During Sevier County Days, Sevier County residents or workers can enjoy a day at Dollywood or Dollywood’s Splash Country for a $5 donation, while also helping their neighbors at the same time.

Sevier County Days takes place June 8-14 at Dollywood theme park and June 1-7 at Dollywood’s Splash Country water park. All proceeds from the visits will be provided to area non-profits dedicated to helping the needs of Sevier County residents.

To take part in Sevier County Days, Sevier County residents must present a state- or federally issued photo identification with a valid Sevier County zip code at any designated Dollywood (June 8-14) or Dollywood’s Splash Country (June 1-7) ticket booth. Those who work in Sevier County but are not residents must present proof of employment as well as a state- or federally issued photo identification matching the paycheck stub. Full details and eligible zip codes also are available by visiting Dollywood.com/SevierCountyDays.

As a bonus for making the donation to Sevier County non-profits, Sevier County residents and workers can also purchase a 2026 season pass online starting at $80 + tax, less than the cost of a Dollywood one-day admission. Five dollars from each season pass sold also will be donated to Sevier County area non-profits. Visit Dollywood.com/SevierCountySeasonPass for more details.