Ellis & Associates expands fulltime staff, welcomes aquatics professional Adrianne Newman as client manager

MAITLAND, Fla. — Ellis & Associates, Inc. (E&A), the world leader in aquatic safety since 1983, continues to grow, expanding the fulltime client services team for the third time in less than two years with the addition of aquatics, safety and operations professional, Adrianne Newman.

Adrianne began her aquatics career in 2000 as a 15-year-old slide attendant at Great Wolf Lodge Wisconsin Dells and became an E&A certified lifeguard the following year. After working in aquatics through high school and college, and becoming an E&A Instructor, Adrianne began her fulltime career at Great Wolf Lodge. While a pack member at multiple Great Wolf Lodge locations she held progressively responsible roles in Administration, Training, Aquatics and Operations, rising to Director of Aquatics. During her tenure at Great Wolf Lodge Kansas City, Adrianne’s team earned the flagship property’s first E&A Platinum Award in 2014.

After 17 years of service with the wolf pack, Adrianne moved to Galveston Island, TX to work for Schlitterbahn as the Director of Operations. In 2018 she became an E&A Instructor Trainer. During her career, she also worked for the corporate office of Goldfish Swim School as an Operations Consultant and for Commercial Aquatics as the Corporate Director of Safety.

In her free time, Adrianne enjoys going to sporting events, spending time with her friends and family, going to concerts, and running marathons.