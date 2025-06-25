Pleasure Beach Resort reveals Vengeance Most Fowl additions to Wallace & Gromit ride

A Lancashire attraction has announced exciting updates to one of its most popular rides following the success of the most recent Wallace & Gromit film.

Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort is introducing five new additions to its Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic ride to coincide with the release of Vengeance Most Fowl, which is available on Netflix UK as of today (June 25).

The additions will include fan-favourite characters from the BAFTA-winning film, including Norbot and new interpretations of Feathers McGraw, alongside the dynamic duo.

In Vengeance Most Fowl, Gromit must save his master by battling the evil Feathers McGraw, who has hacked Wallace’s latest invention; a robotic garden gnome named Norbot.

Pleasure Beach also confirmed there will be additional updates to the ride’s queue-line and has already introduced exclusive new merchandise, including Norbot toys and gifts, at its dedicated Wallace & Gromit shop.

Currently, the four-minute Thrill-O-Matic ride sees guests climb aboard a giant slipper and be transported into the colourful world of Wallace & Gromit, travelling through scenes from A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, A Matter of Loaf and Death and The Curse of the Were Rabbit.

The new additions from Vengeance Most Fowl will debut this summer, and will include the same minute detail and effects that bring Wallace’s cracking contraptions to life in the existing ride.

Creators Aardman are working closely with Pleasure’s Beach’s engineering and creative teams, and the new characters, props and set pieces being designed and created in-house at Pleasure Beach by its talented PB Studios.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “Pleasure Beach is renowned not only for introducing exciting new rides, but for constantly investing in updating the story, systems, technology and theming of our classic attractions.

“Wallace & Gromit are national treasures and have always been a firm favourite with visitors, but the success of their new film has certainly delivered a renewed excitement for the characters and their stories. To be updating this wonderful ride truly reaffirms our commitment to attracting families back to the resort for what we hope will be A Grand Day Out.”

Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic was officially opened at Pleasure Beach by creator Nick Park in 2013. At the time of opening, he said: “We have the perfect marriage between Wallace & Gromit and Pleasure Beach. I grew up in Preston, which is just down the road so Blackpool feels like a natural home for Wallace and Gromit.

“It has been a great experience working with the Thompson family to create this family ride that sits right in the heart of the park, I really hope that our fans enjoy the Thrill-O-Matic as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”

The additions to Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic are hot on the heels of the newly re-opened Launch Pad ride at Pleasure Beach, which re-opened in May after an extensive re-imagining.

Pleasure Beach has also confirmed it will be investing in re-imagining its River Caves ride, although full details are being kept under wraps for now.

Most excitingly of all, the park announced a brand new ‘UK first’ ride, Aviktas, will open in 2026. Aviktas is a giant swinging pendulum ride that will reach heights of 138 feet, making it the tallest of its kind in the UK.