Exciting enhancements coming to Allevity Entertainment

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Allevity Entertainment is excited to announce a major expansion of its offerings, introducing a new sports bar, an upgraded restaurant and menu, and additional arcade games. Since opening in 2020, Allevity has remained committed to delivering a unique “eatertainment” experience in the Aberdeen area. As guest expectations evolve and industry trends shift, these enhancements will provide an even more engaging and dynamic atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

Why These Changes Are Happening

Expanding the Audience – The goal is to attract a broader demographic, particularly those in the 21-40 age range, while maintaining Allevity’s signature family-friendly environment.

Enhancing the Dining Experience – With an upgraded restaurant and refreshed menu, Allevity aims to create a dining destination that encourages more frequent visits, even for guests stopping by solely for a meal.

Responding to Community Feedback – Based on insights from last year's community survey, there is a clear demand for additional dining and entertainment options. These changes are designed to meet that demand.

Staying Ahead of Industry Trends – As the entertainment landscape evolves, Allevity remains committed to innovation and continuous improvement.

What’s Changing?

✔️ The Ballocity play area will be removed on March 24 to make room for these current upgrades and future plans. The interactive climbing wall be removed as well but a removal date hasn’t been determined yet.

✔️ A brand-new sports bar will be introduced, featuring 21 TVs, an expanded drink menu, and a real-time sports ticker, creating the ultimate destination for sports enthusiasts.

✔️ A revamped menu will offer a wider selection of exciting dining options.

✔️ Five new arcade games will be added to enhance the gaming experience.

Additional improvements are also being explored, with details to be shared once finalized.

Allevity Entertainment looks forward to unveiling these exciting updates and welcoming guests to experience the enhanced offerings.