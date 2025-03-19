Queen Bey takes center stage as Madame Tussauds Orlando debuts stunning new Beyoncé wax figure

ORLANDO — Grammy-winning icon Beyoncé is set to make her mark in Orlando with a stunning new wax figure at Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds Orlando, debuting on March 29 – exactly one year after her groundbreaking album Cowboy Carter. For one evening only, fans will have an exclusive opportunity to celebrate the arrival of the new figure at a special event hosted at Ole Red Orlando. The free event, taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., will offer fans an exclusive first look at Beyoncé’s new wax figure, styled in a brand-new iconic Cowboy Carter inspired look. The celebration will feature exciting giveaways, themed drinks, special menu items for purchase, and plenty of surprises. This fan event marks the official launch of the figure before it takes its permanent place at Madame Tussauds Orlando on March 30.

“Beyoncé stands among the biggest superstars of our time, and we’re honored to add her new Cowboy Carter-inspired wax figure to our Music Stars collection,” said General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando Paul Gould. “The figure celebrates Beyoncé’s extraordinary influence on music and culture, paying tribute to her lasting impact on the world.”

The latest figure channels the American flag-inspired style central to Beyoncé’s bold Cowboy Carter era. Inspired by the record-breaking album, which earned Beyoncé a Grammy for Album of the Year, the figure is dressed in a striking red, white, and blue suede jacket adorned with fringe, layered over a vintage Willie Nelson T-shirt. The look is completed with crystallized blue denim shorts, a silver cowboy belt buckle, American flag platform heels, and a matching floor-length durag under a cowboy hat, perfectly capturing the larger-than-life presence of the singer.